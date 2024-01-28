Home4k Blu-rayJames Cameron's True Lies Now Up For Pre-order On 4k Blu-ray, Dolby...
James Cameron's True Lies Now Up For Pre-order On 4k Blu-ray, Dolby Vision & Atmos

True Lies (1994) 4k Blu-ray Ultimate Collector's Edition
James Cameron’s True Lies (1994) remastered is now available to pre-order on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray. The Ultimate Collector’s Edition from 20th Century Studios includes a 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital Code of the remastered presentation.

On 4k Blu-ray and in Digital 4k the film is presented with Dolby Vision HDR at 2:39:1 aspect ratio. The soundtrack is provided in Dolby Atmos and DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Legacy bonus features include Fear Is Not an Option: A Look Back at True Lies, Archives: Script, Artwork, Marketing – Dive into the production secrets of True Lies with exclusive behind-the-scenes documents, and more.

The Ultimate Collector’s Edition of True Lies arrives in stores on March 12, 2024, following an earlier digital release of the remastered film on Dec. 12, 2023. True Lies on 4k Blu-ray is list priced $39.99 (Amazon) and $19.99 in Digital 4k UHD. (Amazon)

The remastered presentation of True Lies is now one of several remastered James Cameron films that have been confirmed release on 4k Blu-ray including Titanic (Dec. 5, 2023), Aliens (March 12, 2024), and The Abyss (March 12, 2024).

True Lies 4k Blu-ray specs
