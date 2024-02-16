Disney’s ‘Wish’ Will On Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray. Release Date & Details.

Disney’s animated feature Wish was released in theaters on November 22, 2023 and in digital formats mid January, 2024. The film was produced on an estimated $175–200 million budget and earned $246.6 at the box office. When will Wish be available in physical media formats for viewing at home?
Wish will arrive on Blu-ray Disc, 4k Blu-ray Disc, and DVD on March 12, 2024. The standard Blu-ray edition from Disney/Buena Vista includes copies on DVD and Digital, while the 4k Blu-ray edition (Walmart Exclusive) includes copies on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital.
The 4k Blu-ray presentation of Wish features 2160p resolution with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. Audio on the Blu-ray is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1, while the 4k Blu-ray features Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1.
The Wish standard Blu-ray edition from Disney/Buena Vista is priced $25.89 (List: $34.99). Buy on Amazon
The Walmart exclusive 4k Blu-ray SteelBook edition of Wish is priced $34.96. Buy at Walmart
Byline: A young girl named Asha wishes on a star and gets a more direct answer than she bargained for when a trouble-making star comes down from the sky to join her.