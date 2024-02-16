Home4k Blu-rayDisney's 'Wish' Will On Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray. Release Date & Details.
Disney's 'Wish' Will On Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray. Release Date & Details.

Wish 4k UHD SteelBook Walmart open
Wish (2023) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Walmart Exclusive SteelBook Buy at Walmart

Disney’s animated feature Wish was released in theaters on November 22, 2023 and in digital formats mid January, 2024. The film was produced on an estimated $175–200 million budget and earned $246.6 at the box office. When will Wish be available in physical media formats for viewing at home?

Wish will arrive on Blu-ray Disc, 4k Blu-ray Disc, and DVD on March 12, 2024. The standard Blu-ray edition from Disney/Buena Vista includes copies on DVD and Digital, while the 4k Blu-ray edition (Walmart Exclusive) includes copies on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital.

The 4k Blu-ray presentation of Wish features 2160p resolution with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. Audio on the Blu-ray is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1, while the 4k Blu-ray features Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1.

The Wish standard Blu-ray edition from Disney/Buena Vista is priced $25.89 (List: $34.99). Buy on Amazon

The Walmart exclusive 4k Blu-ray SteelBook edition of Wish is priced $34.96. Buy at Walmart

Blu-ray Disc

Wish Blu-ray DVD Digital
Wish (2023) Blu-ray/DVD/Digital edition Buy on Amazon

Byline: A young girl named Asha wishes on a star and gets a more direct answer than she bargained for when a trouble-making star comes down from the sky to join her.

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan – The Complete Series Releasing In Blu-ray Box Set
