Deal Alert: Take 56% Off The Batman 4-Film Collection On 4k Ultra HD/Blu-ray

Batman 4K Film Collection open
This might be the lowest price we’ve seen for the Warner Bros. Batman 4-Film Collection on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray and HD Blu-ray. For a limited time on Amazon, the 8-disc collection is priced only $39.99. That’s a 56% discount off the list price of $89.99!

The 8-disc collection featuring movies from 1989 to 1997 includes Batman (1989), Batman Returns (1992), Batman Forever (1995), and Batman & Robin (1997) all presented in native 4k (2160p) with HDR10 and Dolby Atmos audio.

Bonus features in the edition include must-see profiles, documentaries, making-of featurettes, director commentaries by Tim Burton and Joel Schumacher, movie trailers, and music videos.

Jump over to Amazon to grab this great deal on the Batman 4-Film Collection (1989 – 1997) while it lasts.

