Home4k Blu-rayAquaman and the Lost Kingdom 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Physical Media Release Date, Extras,...
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscDigital HDDigital UHDDVDFeaturedNews

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Physical Media Release Date, Extras, Disc Specs, & Editions

HD Report
0

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is releasing on disc (Mar. 12) and digital (Jan. 23). Here are the extras, disc specs, and retailer exclusives on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will first be released for home viewing in digital formats including 4k UHD on January 23, 2024. The disc formats including Blu-ray, 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray, and DVD will release on March 12, 2024.

On 4k Blu-ray and in Digital 4k UHD, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is presented in 2160p at with Dolby Vision/HDR10. The soundtrack is provided in Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1. Subtitles are offered in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Bonus content includes eight featurettes such as Finding the Lost Kingdom, It’s A Manta World, and Brawling At Kingfish’s Lair (see list below). And, a Digital Copy is provided with the single disc 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray editions. The DVD does not contain a Digital Copy.

Special Features

  • Finding the Lost Kingdom
  • Aquaman: Worlds Above and Below
  • Atlantean Blood Is Thicker Than Water
  • It’s A Manta World
  • Necrus, The Lost Black City
  • Escape From The Deserter World
  • Brawling At Kingfish’s Lair
  • Oh, Topo!

Price

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is priced $24.96 (List: $29.98) on Blu-ray, $32.96 (List: $39.98) on 4k Blu-ray, and $19.96 (List: $24.98) on DVD at Amazon. The digital purchase is priced $24.99 on Amazon (includes Bonus X-Ray). The Walmart exclusive SteelBook edition is priced $34.96 at Walmart.

4k Blu-ray

Blu-ray

Walmart Exclusive SteelBook

The Walmart Exclusive Limited Edition SteelBook of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is priced $34.96 at Walmart. The edition features unique artwork on the front, reverse, inside spread, and two discs (UHD BD/BD).

DVD

Synopsis: Black Manta seeks revenge on Aquaman for his father’s death. Wielding the Black Trident’s power, he becomes a formidable foe. To defend Atlantis, Aquaman forges an alliance with his imprisoned brother. They must protect the kingdom.

Previous article
Saw 10-Film Collection (20th Anniversary Edition) Includes Copies on Blu-ray, DVD & Digital
Next article
Berserk The Complete 1997 TV Series Compiles All 25 Episodes In High Definition On Blu-ray Disc
HD Report

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

4k Projector Deal!

LG Home Theater Projector Deal

Disney 4k Blu-ray!

WandaVision: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

4k/HDR TV Deal

55

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscDigital HDDigital UHDDVDFeaturedNews

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Physical Media Release Date, Extras, Disc Specs, & Editions

HD Report
0

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is releasing on disc (Mar. 12) and digital (Jan. 23). Here are the extras, disc specs, and retailer exclusives on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will first be released for home viewing in digital formats including 4k UHD on January 23, 2024. The disc formats including Blu-ray, 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray, and DVD will release on March 12, 2024.

On 4k Blu-ray and in Digital 4k UHD, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is presented in 2160p at with Dolby Vision/HDR10. The soundtrack is provided in Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1. Subtitles are offered in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Bonus content includes eight featurettes such as Finding the Lost Kingdom, It’s A Manta World, and Brawling At Kingfish’s Lair (see list below). And, a Digital Copy is provided with the single disc 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray editions. The DVD does not contain a Digital Copy.

Special Features

  • Finding the Lost Kingdom
  • Aquaman: Worlds Above and Below
  • Atlantean Blood Is Thicker Than Water
  • It’s A Manta World
  • Necrus, The Lost Black City
  • Escape From The Deserter World
  • Brawling At Kingfish’s Lair
  • Oh, Topo!

Price

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is priced $24.96 (List: $29.98) on Blu-ray, $32.96 (List: $39.98) on 4k Blu-ray, and $19.96 (List: $24.98) on DVD at Amazon. The digital purchase is priced $24.99 on Amazon (includes Bonus X-Ray). The Walmart exclusive SteelBook edition is priced $34.96 at Walmart.

4k Blu-ray

Blu-ray

Walmart Exclusive SteelBook

The Walmart Exclusive Limited Edition SteelBook of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is priced $34.96 at Walmart. The edition features unique artwork on the front, reverse, inside spread, and two discs (UHD BD/BD).

DVD

Synopsis: Black Manta seeks revenge on Aquaman for his father’s death. Wielding the Black Trident’s power, he becomes a formidable foe. To defend Atlantis, Aquaman forges an alliance with his imprisoned brother. They must protect the kingdom.

Previous article
Saw 10-Film Collection (20th Anniversary Edition) Includes Copies on Blu-ray, DVD & Digital
Next article
Berserk The Complete 1997 TV Series Compiles All 25 Episodes In High Definition On Blu-ray Disc
HD Report

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Disney 4k Blu-ray!

WandaVision: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

240Hz Gaming Monitor Deal!

Samsung Curved Gaming Monitor Deal

4k/HDR TV Deal

55

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2024 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Berserk Complete 1997 TV Series Blu-ray

Berserk The Complete 1997 TV Series Compiles All 25 Episodes In...

HD Report - 0
Saw 10-Film Collection Blu-ray DVD Digital

Saw 10-Film Collection (20th Anniversary Edition) Includes Copies on Blu-ray, DVD...

HD Report - 0
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom 4k Blu-ray Blu-ray 2-up

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Release Dates In Theaters, Streaming/Digital, &...

HD Report - 0