Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Physical Media Release Date, Extras, Disc Specs, & Editions

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will first be released for home viewing in digital formats including 4k UHD on January 23, 2024. The disc formats including Blu-ray, 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray, and DVD will release on March 12, 2024.

On 4k Blu-ray and in Digital 4k UHD, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is presented in 2160p at with Dolby Vision/HDR10. The soundtrack is provided in Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1. Subtitles are offered in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Bonus content includes eight featurettes such as Finding the Lost Kingdom, It’s A Manta World, and Brawling At Kingfish’s Lair (see list below). And, a Digital Copy is provided with the single disc 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray editions. The DVD does not contain a Digital Copy.

Special Features

Finding the Lost Kingdom

Aquaman: Worlds Above and Below

Atlantean Blood Is Thicker Than Water

It’s A Manta World

Necrus, The Lost Black City

Escape From The Deserter World

Brawling At Kingfish’s Lair

Oh, Topo!

Price

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is priced $24.96 (List: $29.98) on Blu-ray, $32.96 (List: $39.98) on 4k Blu-ray, and $19.96 (List: $24.98) on DVD at Amazon. The digital purchase is priced $24.99 on Amazon (includes Bonus X-Ray). The Walmart exclusive SteelBook edition is priced $34.96 at Walmart.

4k Blu-ray

Blu-ray

Walmart Exclusive SteelBook

The Walmart Exclusive Limited Edition SteelBook of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is priced $34.96 at Walmart. The edition features unique artwork on the front, reverse, inside spread, and two discs (UHD BD/BD).

DVD

Synopsis: Black Manta seeks revenge on Aquaman for his father’s death. Wielding the Black Trident’s power, he becomes a formidable foe. To defend Atlantis, Aquaman forges an alliance with his imprisoned brother. They must protect the kingdom.