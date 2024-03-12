HomeStreamingFandango At HomeVudu is now Fandango At Home
What happened to Vudu?

Fandango has completed its rebranding of Vudu as Fandango At Home. The website and streaming apps have been updated to the logo above, which is often accompanied by the text “Vudu is now Fandango At Home!”

What happens to all your Vudu purchases? As far as we have seen, any purchases made on Vudu or Movies Anywhere have been transferred to Fandango At Home.

Fandango announced on February 16, 2024, that the service would be rebranded as “Fandango at Home” on March 12, 2024. Fandango Media previously acquired Vudu in 2020, but initially kept the brand name. In 2021, FandangoNow accounts were moved to Vudu to consolidate the two digital movie platforms.

Vudu was originally founded in 2004 and purchased by Walmart in 2010. Fandango at Home is owned by Fandango Media, a joint-venture between NBCUniversal and Warner Bros. Discovery.

