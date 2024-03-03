New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Physical Media Releases, March 5, 2024

We’re already in the second week of March, 2024 and there are still plenty of new physical media releases to talk about. First, on 4k Blu-ray you can pick up The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962) starring James Stewart and John Wayne from Paramount Home Media Distribution. From Universal, The 355 (2022) starring Jessica Chastain, Penélope Cruz, Fan Bingbing, Diane Kruger, and Lupita Nyong’o gets released on 4k Blu-ray for the first time. And, a bunch of new and reissued 4k Blu-ray SteelBooks arrive from Walmart (many previously released at Best Buy) such as American Psycho (2000), Children of the Corn (1984), and Hell or High Water (2016).
On Blu-ray Disc, the Saw 10-Film Collection from Lionsgate packages all franchise films including Saw X, Heroes: The Complete Collection includes all four seasons plus Heroes Reborn, and A Fistful of Dynamite aka “Duck, You Sucker!” (1972) has been restored by Kino Lorber. See more 4k Blu-ray and 2k Blu-ray releases below with links to Amazon and Walmart.
New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases, March 5, 2024
4k Blu-ray
- American Psycho (2000) 4k SteelBook Reissue Walmart NEW
- Brawl in Cell Block 99 (2017) Walmart Exclusive SteelBook RLJ NEW
- Children of the Corn (1984) Walmart Exclusive SteelBook RLJ NEW
- Creature from the Black Lagoon (1954) Walmart Exclusive SteelBook Universal NEW
- Hacksaw Ridge (2016) 4k SteelBook Reissue Walmart NEW
- Hell or High Water (2016) 4k SteelBook Reissue Walmart NEW
- Mayhem (2017) Walmart Exclusive SteelBook NEW
- Prisoners of the Ghostland (2021) Walmart Exclusive SteelBook RLJ NEW
- The 355 (2022) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Universal NEW
- The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962) UHD/BD/Digital Paramount NEW
- Train to Busan (2016) 4k SteelBook Walmart Exclusive NEW
- V/H/S/Triple Feature Walmart SteelBook NEW
2k Blu-ray
- A Fistful of Dynamite (1972) aka Duck, You Sucker! Kino Lorber NEW
- Archangel (1990) Kino Lorber NEW
- Heroes: The Complete Collection 21 discs Universal NEW
- Insomniacs After School: Complete Collection Image Ent. NEW
- Moon Garden (2022) Oscilloscope NEW
- Over the Edge (1979) Blu-ray Shout Select NEW
- Redo of Healer: Complete Collection [Uncensored] Image Ent. NEW
- RWBY: Ice Queendom – The Complete Season Cruncyroll NEW
- Saw 10-Film Collection Blu-ray/DVD/Digital (includes Saw X) NEW
- Shivers (1976) SteelBook Walmart NEW
- The Lion in Winter (1968) Kino Lorber NEW
- The Long Riders (1980) 2-disc Special Edition Kino Lorber NEW
