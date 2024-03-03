New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Physical Media Releases, March 5, 2024

We’re already in the second week of March, 2024 and there are still plenty of new physical media releases to talk about. First, on 4k Blu-ray you can pick up The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962) starring James Stewart and John Wayne from Paramount Home Media Distribution. From Universal, The 355 (2022) starring Jessica Chastain, Penélope Cruz, Fan Bingbing, Diane Kruger, and Lupita Nyong’o gets released on 4k Blu-ray for the first time. And, a bunch of new and reissued 4k Blu-ray SteelBooks arrive from Walmart (many previously released at Best Buy) such as American Psycho (2000), Children of the Corn (1984), and Hell or High Water (2016).

On Blu-ray Disc, the Saw 10-Film Collection from Lionsgate packages all franchise films including Saw X, Heroes: The Complete Collection includes all four seasons plus Heroes Reborn, and A Fistful of Dynamite aka “Duck, You Sucker!” (1972) has been restored by Kino Lorber. See more 4k Blu-ray and 2k Blu-ray releases below with links to Amazon and Walmart.

New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases, March 5, 2024

4k Blu-ray

2k Blu-ray