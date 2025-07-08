Home4k Blu-rayThe Karate Kid 6-Movie Ultimate Collection Includes 4k, HD & Digital Copies...
The Karate Kid 6-Movie Ultimate Collection Includes 4k, HD & Digital Copies Plus Collectible Items

The Karate Kid Ultimate Collection 4k Ultra HD/Blu-ray/Digital Box Set Amazon Exclusive

The Karate Kid 6-Movie Ultimate Collection is now up for pre-order exclusively on Amazon! The box set arriving on August 26, 2025, presents all six Karate Kid movies (including this year’s Karate Kid Legends) all on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray, HD Blu-ray, and Digital 4k UHD.

The Amazon Exclusive also packages collectible items such as a headband, 11 photo cards, embroidered patches and a pop-up display box with images of Karate Kid movie characters surrounding the symbolic bonsai tree.

  • The Karate Kid (1984)
  • The Karate Kid II (1986)
  • The Karate Kid III (1989)
  • The Next Karate Kid (1994)
  • The Karate Kid (2010)
  • Karate Kid Legends (2025)

Bonus Features

  • All six Karate Kid movies, plus hours of special features
  • 29″ Two-sided headband with designs from Karate Kid: Legends on one side and classic Miyagi-Do on the other
  • Three 4″ embroidered patches featuring Miyagi-Do, Cobra Kai & Han School of Kung Fu logos
  • A set of collectible trading cards featuring fan-favorite heroes and villains
  • Limited edition giftset packing with a dynamic pop-up scene depicting Daniel & Johnny’s iconic fight scene from the original film

The Karate Kid Ultimate Collection Amazon Exclusive carries an MSRP of $219.99. Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee).

Description: In the original Karate Kid Trilogy, Mr. Miyagi trains Daniel LaRusso in karate and in life lessons. Then in The Next Karate Kid, Julie Pierce learns from the master. In 2010’s The Karate Kid, Dre Parker is trained by Mr. Han in kung fu. Finally, in Karate Kid: Legends, Li Fong, a kung fu prodigy, trains with the two legends, Mr. Han and Daniel LaRusso, to face a new rival.

Article updated with release date and details. Original publish date June 3, 2025.

The Phoenician Scheme (2025) Release Dates On 4k Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD & Digital
