How To Watch The 2026 Best Picture Oscar-nominated Movies [Updated]

[Updated Feb. 18, 2026] How do you watch all the Best Picture Oscar-nominated movies before the Academy Awards event on Sunday, March 15? Most of the films are available on disc or digital. However, due to late theatrical releases several of the titles have not been made available at home yet. That means go to the theater while you still can! Let’s take a look at where you can watch the 2026 Oscar nominated-movies released in 2025.

Bugonia (2024) starring Emma Stone

Bugonia

Focus Features’ Bugonia is available in most platforms, including streaming on Peacock, for purchase our rent from digital platforms (Apple TV, Fandango, Prime Video), and on 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD. See Details

F1

F1 is an Apple Studios production that is available to purchase or rent in digital formats or on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD. Additionally, the film recently premiered on Apple TV free for subscribers. We ranked F1 one of the Best 4k Blu-rays of 2025.

Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein (2025) starring Jacob Elordi

Frankenstein

Guillermo del Toro‘s latest masterpiece Frankenstein played in theaters for only a short time before releasing on Netflix, the only platform where it is currently available. We’re hoping to get a physical media release from Criterion in the near future. We ranked Frankenstein one of the Most Rewatchable Movies Of 2025

Hamnet

Hamnet premiered in theaters on November 26, 2025, and arrived on February 3, 2026, for purchase or rent on digital formats. The movie is typically priced $24.99 (purchase) or $19.99 (rent) on platforms such as Apple TV, Prime Video, and Fandango. 4K Blu-ray and DVD editions are already up for pre-order for release on March 3, 2026, just in time for the 2026 Academy Awards!

Marty Supreme

Marty Supreme (2025) starring Timothée Chalamet

Given it’s late theatrical premiere on December 25th, Josh Safdie’s Marty Supreme was barely seen by audiences last year. But the film continues to play in theaters and released at home in digital formats on February 10, where it can be streamed from services such as Apple TV, Prime Video, and Fandango. The movie is also up for pre-order on disc including a limited edition 4k Blu-ray Digipack with an embossed metallic slipcase and collectible cards releasing on March 31, 2026.

One Battle After Another

One Battle After Another (2025) starring Teyana Taylor

One Battle After Another first became available for rent or purchase at home in digital formats in November, 2025, followed by its premiere streaming on HBO Max. The disc editions, including 4k Blu-ray, did not arrive until January 20 of this year. And, a much anticipated SteelBook edition is expected to arrive on March 3, 2026 with a bonus features from the film production. We ranked OBAA one of the Most Rewatchable Movies Of 2025.

The Secret Agent

NEON’s The Secret Agent (the most awarded film at Cannes) released at home in digital formats on February 3, 2026. The movie is priced $19.99 (purchase) and $14.99 (rent) from platforms such as Apple TV and Prime Video. We’re hoping for a disc release in the near future.

Sentimental Value

NEON’s Sentimental Value premiered in theaters on November 7, 2025. The film is only available to rent or purchase from movie platforms such as Apple TV, Fandango, and Prime Video. We’re hoping a 4k disc gets released in the near future.

Sinners (2025) starring Michael B. Jordan

Sinners

Ryan Coogler‘s Sinners can be rented or purchased in digital formats from movie platforms, such as Apple TV and Prime Video (where it’s currently free for Prime members). It can also be streamed on HBO Max. Disc formats, including 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD, released in July, 2025 (Read Review). We ranked Sinners one of the Best 4k Blu-rays of 2025.

Train Dreams

Netflix’s Train Dreams premiered in theaters on November 7, 2025, and is available to stream on Netflix (in 4K with a premium tier subscription). The film is not yet available to purchase or rent in digital. A disc release has not been announced.

The 98th Academy Awards ceremony honoring movies released in 2025 is happening on Sunday, March 15, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The event will be broadcast live on ABC and ABC streaming apps.

Note: This article was updated with additional ways to watch the Oscar-nominated films. Original publish date January 22, 2026.