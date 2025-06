Netflix has provided a first look at Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein (2025) scheduled to release in November 2025.

The movie stars Oscar Isaac, Frankenstein stars Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi, Mia Goth, Felix Kammerer, Lars Mikkelsen, David Bradley, Charles Dance, and Christoph Waltz.

Logline: A brilliant but egotistical scientist brings a creature to life in a monstrous experiment that ultimately leads to the undoing of both the creator and his tragic creation