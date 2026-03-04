Guy Ritchie’s Young Sherlock (All Episodes) Are Now Streaming

All episodes of Guy Ritchie’s Young Sherlock are now streaming on Prime Video. The season consists of eight episodes with a runtime of 43 to 55 minutes each, and are free for Prime subscribers.

Young Sherlock streams in 4k Ultra HD with HDR (High Dynamic Range) for expanded color depth on supporting screens. Episodes can be streamed or downloaded to mobile devices using the Prime Video app.

Description: From Guy Ritchie, witness the legendary origin story of Sherlock Holmes in this irreverent, action-laden mystery that follows the iconic detective’s early adventures.