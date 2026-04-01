Fight Club 4k Limited Edition SteelBook Release Date, Details & Pre-orders

Fight Club (1999) 4k UHD/Blu-ray/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon

David Fincher’s Fight Club (1999) is releasing in 4k for the first time and pre-orders are now up on Amazon. The 2-disc/digital Limited Edition SteelBook from 20th Century Studios arrives on May 12, 2026.

The Limited Edition contains 4k/Dolby Vision HDR presentations of Fight Club on Ultra HD Blu-ray (100GB) and in Digital 4k (via a redeemable code), as well on Blu-ray Disc (50GB) in HD (1080p).

Previously released bonus material is included on the Blu-ray (see below). Subtitles are provided in English SDH, Spanish and French for the main feature.

The Fight Club (1999) 4k UHD/Blu-ray/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook is priced $39.99. Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

“Meticulously restored in 4K Ultra HD, this presentation brings renewed intensity and clarity to Fincher’s uncompromising vision, enhancing the film’s striking cinematography and immersive sound design for both longtime fans and first-time viewers. From its electrifying debut to its enduring legacy as a defining cult classic, Fight Club continues to spark conversation and inspire generations of filmmakers and audiences alike.”=

Fight Club will also return to theaters on April 22 for one night only. And, a 25th anniversary art book will also be released containing never-before-seen visuals, exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes content.

Fight Club (1999) 4k UHD/Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook Buy on Amazon

4k Blu-ray Contents

New 4k Master Approved by Director David Fincher

Commentary by Director David Fincher

Commentary by David Fincher, Brad Pitt, Edward Norton & Helena Bonham Carter

Writers’ Commentary by Chuck Palahniuk and Jim Uhls

Technical Commentary by Alex McDowell, Jeff Cronenweth, Michael Kaplan & Kevin Haug

Blu-ray Contents

New 4k Master Approved by Director David Fincher

Commentary by Director David Fincher

Commentary by David Fincher, Brad Pitt, Edward Norton & Helena Bonham Carter

Writers’ Commentary by Chuck Palahniuk and Jim Uhls

Technical Commentary by Alex McDowell, Jeff Cronenweth, Michael Kaplan & Kevin Haug

A Hit in the Ear: Ren Klyce and the Sound Design of Fight Club

Flogging Fight Club Featurette

Insomniac Mode: I Am Jack’s Search Index

Work Behind-the-Scenes Vignettes with Multiple Angles and Commentary

Deleted and Alternate Scenes

Publicity Material Trailers, TV and Internet Spots

PSAs

Music Video

Promotional Galleries

Art Galleries

And more!

Summary: An insomniac office worker and a devil-may-care soap maker form an underground fight club that evolves into much more.