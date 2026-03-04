Hamnet Is Now Available On 4k Ultra & HD Blu-ray, Digital, & DVD

Focus Features’ Hamnet (2025) starring Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal is now available on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD. The movie first premiered in digital formats on February 3, followed by discs on March 3, 2026.
Hamnet can be purchased in a 2-disc Collectible Edition with copies on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital, as well as a single-disc Blu-ray Collectible Edition with Digital Copy, and a single-disc DVD.
Bonus features include Family in Forever, Cultivating Creativity, Recreating the Tudor Period, and Feature Commentary with Director Chloé Zhao.
Prices
- Hamnet (2025) 4k UHD/Blu-ray/Digital
$27.99 $32.98$27.95 Amazon
- Hamnet (2025) 4k Blu-ray (Region-free Import) £20.82 Amazon UK
- Hamnet (2025) Blu-ray/Digital
$22.99 $27.98$22.95 Amazon
- Hamnet (2025) DVD
$17.99 $22.98$17.95 Amazon
- Hamnet (2025) Digital 4k UHD/HD $19.99 (Rent) $24.99 (Buy) Prime Video
(Prices reflect changes on Amazon.com since first listing.)
UK Release
In the UK, the film has been packaged in single disc 4k Blu-ray (Region-free), Blu-ray, and DVD editions from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.
Summary: After losing their son Hamnet to plague, Agnes and William Shakespeare grapple with grief in 16th-century England. A healer, Agnes must find strength to care for her surviving children while processing her devastating loss.