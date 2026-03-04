Hamnet Is Now Available On 4k Ultra & HD Blu-ray, Digital, & DVD

Hamnet (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Buy on Amazon

Focus Features’ Hamnet (2025) starring Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal is now available on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD. The movie first premiered in digital formats on February 3, followed by discs on March 3, 2026.

Hamnet can be purchased in a 2-disc Collectible Edition with copies on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital, as well as a single-disc Blu-ray Collectible Edition with Digital Copy, and a single-disc DVD.

Bonus features include Family in Forever, Cultivating Creativity, Recreating the Tudor Period, and Feature Commentary with Director Chloé Zhao.

UK Release

In the UK, the film has been packaged in single disc 4k Blu-ray (Region-free), Blu-ray, and DVD editions from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

Summary: After losing their son Hamnet to plague, Agnes and William Shakespeare grapple with grief in 16th-century England. A healer, Agnes must find strength to care for her surviving children while processing her devastating loss.