Home4k Blu-rayBugonia Is Now Available In 4k UHD On Blu-ray & Streaming Digital
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscDigital HDDigital UHDDVDNews

Bugonia Is Now Available In 4k UHD On Blu-ray & Streaming Digital

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Bugonia (2025) 4k UHD
Bugonia (2025) 4k UHD Blu-ray Digital Buy on Amazon

Yorgos Lanthimos’ Bugonia (2025) is now available on disc and digital, including a 2-disc edition from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment with copies of the film on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital.

Bugonia is also streaming on Peacock, premiering on December 26, 2025.

In 4k, Bugonia is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1 audio. Subtitles are offered in English SDH, French Canadian, and Latin American Spanish for the main feature.

On disc, Bugonia is priced $22.95 (List: $24.98) on Blu-ray, $27.95 (List: $32.98) on 4k Blu-ray, and $17.95 (List: $22.98) on DVD on Amazon.

In Digital 4k UHD, Bugonia is priced $24.99 (purchase) or $19.99 (rent) from Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Prime Video, and other movie services.

Special Features

  • THE BIRTH OF THE BEES: THE MAKING OF BUGONIA — Join Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, and the rest of the cast and crew as they reveal what it takes to bring a Yorgos Lanthimos film to life on screen in all its fascinating, wonderful glory.
  • Trailers

Description: A wildly entertaining psychological thriller, the film follows two conspiracy-obsessed young men who kidnap a powerful CEO they believe is an alien out to destroy humanity. What begins as a paranoid act spirals into a battle of delusions and control—one as viscerally unpredictable as it is provocative.

4k SteelBook

Bugonia (2025) 4k UHD BD Digital SteelBook
Bugonia (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon

4k Blu-ray

Bugonia (2025) 4k UHD
Bugonia (2025) 4k UHD Blu-ray Digital Buy on Amazon

Blu-ray

Bugonia (2025) Blu-ray
Bugonia (2025) Blu-ray Digital Buy on Amazon

DVD

Bugonia (2025) DVD
Bugonia (2025) DVD Buy on Amazon
Bugonia (2025) digital poster
Bugonia (2025) Buy or Rent Prime Video
Previous article
All the President’s Men Has Been Remastered In 4k With Dolby Vision HDR
Next article
Fallout: Season One Is Available In This Collectible SteelBook With Exclusive Bonus Features
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Roofman Is Now On Paramount+


Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning


Wicked: For Good Collector's Gift Set

Wicked: For Good 4k UHD/BD/Digital Collector's Giftset
Wicked: For Good Collector's Giftset Buy on Amazon

Bugonia 4k SteelBook

Bugonia (2025) 4k SteelBook
Bugonia (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon

One Battle After Another

One Battle After Another 4k Blu-ray
One Battle After Another 4k UHD Buy on Amazon

The Dark Knight Trilogy SteelBook Case

Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Digital
The Dark Knight Trilogy 4k UHD/BD Limited SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive!


Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy 4k

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy Limited Edition 4K UHD
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy Limited Edition 4K UHD Buy on Amazon

Classic James Bond in 4k/HDR/Atmos!

James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection 4k Blu-ray angle
James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Middle-Earth 6 Film Collection

Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection 4k UHD BD Digital

Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Friends in 4k!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2026 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Fallout- Season One Amazon Exclusive crop

Fallout: Season One Is Available In This Collectible SteelBook With Exclusive...

HD Report - 0
All the Presidents Men 1976 4k UHD open

All the President’s Men Has Been Remastered In 4k With Dolby...

HD Report - 0
Superman 5-Film Collection (1978 - 1987) 4k UHD/BD

The Superman 5-Film 4k/Blu-ray Collection Is Now Just $64.99

HD Report - 0