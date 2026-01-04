Bugonia Is Now Available In 4k UHD On Blu-ray & Streaming Digital

Bugonia (2025) 4k UHD Blu-ray Digital Buy on Amazon

Yorgos Lanthimos’ Bugonia (2025) is now available on disc and digital, including a 2-disc edition from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment with copies of the film on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital.

Bugonia is also streaming on Peacock, premiering on December 26, 2025.

In 4k, Bugonia is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1 audio. Subtitles are offered in English SDH, French Canadian, and Latin American Spanish for the main feature.

On disc, Bugonia is priced $22.95 (List: $24.98) on Blu-ray, $27.95 (List: $32.98) on 4k Blu-ray, and $17.95 (List: $22.98) on DVD on Amazon.

In Digital 4k UHD, Bugonia is priced $24.99 (purchase) or $19.99 (rent) from Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Prime Video, and other movie services.

Special Features

THE BIRTH OF THE BEES: THE MAKING OF BUGONIA — Join Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, and the rest of the cast and crew as they reveal what it takes to bring a Yorgos Lanthimos film to life on screen in all its fascinating, wonderful glory.

Trailers

Description: A wildly entertaining psychological thriller, the film follows two conspiracy-obsessed young men who kidnap a powerful CEO they believe is an alien out to destroy humanity. What begins as a paranoid act spirals into a battle of delusions and control—one as viscerally unpredictable as it is provocative.

4k SteelBook

Bugonia (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon

4k Blu-ray

Bugonia (2025) 4k UHD Blu-ray Digital Buy on Amazon

Blu-ray

Bugonia (2025) Blu-ray Digital Buy on Amazon

DVD

Bugonia (2025) DVD Buy on Amazon