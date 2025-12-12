When Will F1: The Movie Be Streaming On Apple TV?

F1: The Movie begins streaming on Apple TV+ free for subscribers on December 12, 2025. Best of all, the movie streams in 4k Ultra HD with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos at no extra charge.

The film previously released for purchase or rent in digital formats on August 21st, and on disc including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD on October 7, 2025.

F1: The Movie was directed by Joseph Kosinski with screenplay by Ehren Kruger. The film stars Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, and Javier Bardem.

