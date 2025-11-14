One Battle After Another Is Now Available To Rent Or Purchase In Digital

Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another is now available to stream or download in digital formats including 4k UHD. The film can be purchased for $24.99 or rented for $19.99 from most movie services including Apple TV, FandangoAtHome, and Prime Video.
Disc formats, including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital, and a Limited Edition SteelBook, won’t release until January 20, 2026.
The digital purchase does not include any bonus materials from the platforms listed above. The Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray editions from Warner Bros. Entertainment will likely be the only way to view any extra content offered.
Disc Pre-orders*
- One Battle After Another (Blu-ray) $34.49 Amazon | $34.49 Walmart
- One Battle After Another (4k Blu-ray) $29.99 Amazon | $29.99 Walmart
- One Battle After Another (4k SteelBook) NA Amazon NA Walmart
- One Battle After Another (DVD) NA Amazon | NA Walmart
Logline: When their evil enemy resurfaces after 16 years, a group of ex-revolutionaries reunite to rescue one of their own’s daughter.