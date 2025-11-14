One Battle After Another Is Now Available To Rent Or Purchase In Digital

One Battle After Another (2025) Digital 4k UHD Prime Video

Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another is now available to stream or download in digital formats including 4k UHD. The film can be purchased for $24.99 or rented for $19.99 from most movie services including Apple TV, FandangoAtHome, and Prime Video.

Disc formats, including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital, and a Limited Edition SteelBook, won’t release until January 20, 2026.

The digital purchase does not include any bonus materials from the platforms listed above. The Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray editions from Warner Bros. Entertainment will likely be the only way to view any extra content offered.

One Battle After Another (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Digital Order on Amazon

One Battle After Another (2025) 4k SteelBook Order on Amazon

One Battle After Another (2025) Blu-ray/Digital Order on Amazon

One Battle After Another (2025) DVD Order on Amazon

Disc Pre-orders*

One Battle After Another (Blu-ray) $34.49 Amazon | $34.49 Walmart

One Battle After Another (4k Blu-ray) $29.99 Amazon | $29.99 Walmart

One Battle After Another (4k SteelBook) NA Amazon NA Walmart

One Battle After Another (DVD) NA Amazon | NA Walmart

*Prices as of article publishing and may change.

Logline: When their evil enemy resurfaces after 16 years, a group of ex-revolutionaries reunite to rescue one of their own’s daughter.

Trailer