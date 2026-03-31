‘Becoming Led Zeppelin’ Is Releasing In This 4k UHD/HD Limited Collector’s Edition SteelBook

Becoming Led Zeppelin 4K UHD/BD Collector’s Limited Edition Buy on Amazon

Becoming Led Zeppelin (2025) is releasing in a 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Limited Collector’s Edition from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment on April 14, 2026.

The Collector’s Edition boxset contains the 2-disc 4K UHD and Blu-ray SteelBook edition, four exclusive photo card prints, two limited-edition guitar picks, iron-on jacket patch, vinyl guitar case sticker, and a special letter to fans from Director Bernard MacMahon.

Becoming Led Zeppelin 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Limited Collector’s Edition is list priced $74.99. Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Exclusive VIP Souveniers

Photo Cards

Director Letter

Guitar Picks

Iron-On Jacket Patch

Vinyl Sticker

Becoming Led Zeppelin 4K UHD/BD Collector’s Limited Edition Buy on Amazon

Description: Becoming Led Zeppelin explores the origins and meteoric rise of the iconic group against all odds. Powered by awe-inspiring, psychedelic, never-before-seen footage, performances and music, Bernard MacMahon?s experiential cinematic odyssey explores Led Zeppelin?s creative, musical, and personal origin story. Told in Led Zeppelin?s own words, it is the first officially sanctioned film on the group.

Article updated. Original post date Mar. 9, 2026.