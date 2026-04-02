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Netflix’s Arcane League Of Legends: Season Two Is Releasing On 4k Blu-ray In Standard Edition

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Arcane- League of Legends Season Two 4k UHD slipcover
Arcane League Of Legends: Season Two 4k UHD Buy on Amazon

Netflix’s Arcane League Of Legends: Season Two released on 4k Blu-ray back in fall 2025, but only in SteelBook packaging. Now, the season will ship in a 4-disc 4k Blu-ray standard edition with slipcover on June 9, 2026.

Episodes of Arcane League Of Legends are presented in 2160p/Dolby Vision/HDR10 (4k UHD) and 1080p (Blu-ray) at 2.35:1 aspect ratio. The audio is provided in Dolby TrueHD 5.1. Subtitles are offered in English, French, Portuguese, and Spanish.

Bonus features include Inside the Writer’s Room, The Voices In My Head, Artist Breakdowns, A Sonic Ballet: Music & Sound, three music videos, Going Another Way: Episode 7 featurette, storyboard, and art gallery.

Arcane League Of Legends: Season Two 4k UHD standard edition with slipcover is list priced $49.99. Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee).

The previously released 4k Blu-ray SteelBook edition is priced $39.18 (List: $59.95) on Amazon, while the Blu-ray SteelBook is priced $35.25 (List: $54.98) on Amazon.

Bonus Content

Disc 1 – Arcane League of Legends – Season Two

  • Inside the Writer’s Room: Reshuffling the Cards
  • The Voices In My Head: Crafting the Performances
  • Artist Breakdown: Act 1
  • Art Gallery

Disc 2 – Arcane League of Legends – Season Two

  • Inside The Writer’s Room: Beauty and Tragedy
  • A Sonic Ballet: Music & Sound Featurette
  • Artist Breakdown: Act 2
  • Music Videos

Disc 3 – Arcane League of Legends – Season Two

  • Storyboards & Animatics
  • Inside The Writer’s Room: What Could’ve Been
  • Artist Breakdown: Act 3
  • Going Another Way: Episode 7 Featurette
Arcane League Of Legends- Season Two Limited Edition 4k Steelbook angle
Arcane League Of Legends- Season Two Limited Edition
4k UHD SteelBook Buy on Amazon
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