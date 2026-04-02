Netflix’s Arcane League Of Legends: Season Two Is Releasing On 4k Blu-ray In Standard Edition

Arcane League Of Legends: Season Two 4k UHD Buy on Amazon

Netflix’s Arcane League Of Legends: Season Two released on 4k Blu-ray back in fall 2025, but only in SteelBook packaging. Now, the season will ship in a 4-disc 4k Blu-ray standard edition with slipcover on June 9, 2026.

Episodes of Arcane League Of Legends are presented in 2160p/Dolby Vision/HDR10 (4k UHD) and 1080p (Blu-ray) at 2.35:1 aspect ratio. The audio is provided in Dolby TrueHD 5.1. Subtitles are offered in English, French, Portuguese, and Spanish.

Bonus features include Inside the Writer’s Room, The Voices In My Head, Artist Breakdowns, A Sonic Ballet: Music & Sound, three music videos, Going Another Way: Episode 7 featurette, storyboard, and art gallery.

Arcane League Of Legends: Season Two 4k UHD standard edition with slipcover is list priced $49.99. Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee).

The previously released 4k Blu-ray SteelBook edition is priced $39.18 (List: $59.95) on Amazon, while the Blu-ray SteelBook is priced $35.25 (List: $54.98) on Amazon.

Bonus Content

Disc 1 – Arcane League of Legends – Season Two

Inside the Writer’s Room: Reshuffling the Cards

The Voices In My Head: Crafting the Performances

Artist Breakdown: Act 1

Art Gallery



Disc 2 – Arcane League of Legends – Season Two

Inside The Writer’s Room: Beauty and Tragedy

A Sonic Ballet: Music & Sound Featurette

Artist Breakdown: Act 2

Music Videos



Disc 3 – Arcane League of Legends – Season Two

Storyboards & Animatics

Inside The Writer’s Room: What Could’ve Been

Artist Breakdown: Act 3

Going Another Way: Episode 7 Featurette