The Most Rewatchable Films Of 2025

Is “rewatchable” even a word? Well, not really according to Mirriam-Webster, but it is a slang term for the value of a movie or show to be watched over and over again. We are only including movies that played in theaters and released at home during the last year. Here’s a ranking of the Top 5 films from 2025.

One Battle After Another

Paul Thomas Anderson’s latest masterpiece One Battle After Another is the most rewatchable film of the year. The movie stayed in theaters for longer than most these days, and that’s already a good indication that it’s not a one and done. One Battle After Another is movie that blurs genres, combining drama, action, and comedy woven together with countless themes. The movie is not on disk yet, but you can watch it in digital or on HBO Max. Jeff – I saw OBAA three times (the first time in the theater) and I’m anxious to watch it again to focus more on the cinematography. Chris – I saw it once in the theaters and once at home and would love to see it again before the Oscars.

Sinners

We already ranked Sinners among the best 4K Blu-ray releases of 2025 but we’re also putting it among the Top 5 most rewatchable films. The movie also blurs genres, and has so many intricate details in cinematography, sound, and music score that you can get something out of it every time you watch it. The theatrical presentation is really an unforgettable experience, one that we strove to recreate at home. And, it’s even more dynamic with some scenes in IMAX aspect ratios. Jeff – I saw Sinners in its entirety twice, once in theaters and once at home. Chris – Same here. It’s a new take on zombies that’s refreshing and relevant.

Frankenstein (2025)

This film should have stayed in theaters longer. Netflix is about to destroy the theater business so supporting films like Frankenstein during theatrical distribution is super important for the industry. This is another work of art from Guillermo del Toro that brings a fresh take on the Frankenstein novel. It’s an absolutely gorgeous film and the music composition is spot on. Frankenstein released on Netflix about a week after premiering in theaters, and streams in 4k, Dolby Vision, and Atmos. Jeff – I saw it twice already. Once on the big screen and once on a projection screen, and will be viewing it soon on a 4k LED for a different experience. Chris – I saw this one twice in theaters and can’t wait to watch it at home again. Hopefully there will be a 4K release.

A Minecraft Movie

We had to include one movie that is just a lot of fun, and A Minecraft Movie might be that title for 2025. You don’t need to know anything about Minecraft to enjoy this popcorn adventure. But if you love the game, you may find the movie even more entertaining with all the references and characters from the virtual world. Jeff – I saw it once in the theater and once at home. There’s a lot of of visual stuff happening that’s really great in a home theater. Chris – I saw it twice in theaters and once at home, and might even take a fresh viewing very soon. A great sound experience!

Black Bag

Steven Soderbergh’s spy thriller Black Bag starring starring Cate Blanchett and Michael Fassbender is a refreshing take on political and espionage thrillers. The critically acclaimed film was so good in theaters, that a second viewing at home was every much as enjoyable on disc and digital. Jeff – I saw this in a small art theater and was blown away by its sophisticated storytelling and acting performances. Chris – I loved it too. It’s one of those movies I can see having long term relevance.

There are lots of other movies from 2025 that just didn’t make the Top 5. Check out Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, Weapons, Bugonia, and Wicked: For Good for each movie’s rewatchable qualities.