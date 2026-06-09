One Battle After Another Is Now Streaming On Prime Video (In 4k & Dolby Vision!)

One Battle After Another (2025) Now streaming on Prime Video

Paul Thomas Anderson’s 6x Oscar winner One Battle After Another is now streaming on Prime Video free for members. Plus, the movie plays in 4k Ultra HD with Dolby Vision HDR on supporting TVs and screens!

Summary: Washed-up revolutionary Bob (DiCaprio) exists in a state of stoned paranoia, surviving off-grid with his spirited, self-reliant daughter, Willa (Infiniti). When his evil nemesis (Penn) resurfaces after 16 years and she goes missing, the former radical scrambles to find her, father and daughter both battling the consequences of his past.

One Battle After Another is also available on 4k Blu-ray Disc, the preferred choice for home theater enthusiasts and physical media collectors who demand the highest quality in playback.

One Battle After Another (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Digital Order on Amazon