Steven Spielberg Spotlight, The Burbs, Scream 4, & More 4k Blu-ray Releases Tuesday, June 9

Steven Spielberg: The Spotlight Collection 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Edition Buy on Amazon

Want to know what’s new on 4k Blu-ray this week? On June 6, 2026 you can pick up the Steven Spielberg: The Spotlight Collection featuring 8 signature films from the acclaimed director including Jaws, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Raiders of the Lost Ark, E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, Jurassic Park, Schindler’s List, Saving Private Ryan, and War of the Worlds.

Also this week, Scream 4 gets 15th Anniversary standard and SteelBook editions from Lionsgate, The Patriot is releasing a limited SteelBook edition from Sony Pictures, The ‘Burbs has been remastered in 4k for release from Shout! Studios, and The Chronicles of Riddick is releasing in a standard edition from Arrow Video, to name a few.

Also among the 70+ new 4k Blu-ray releases scheduled for this month are The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms – The Complete First Season, and They Will Kill You. Hot box sets this month include the Avatar Ultimate 3-Movie Collection and Jackie Chan’s Breakout Hits. See the list of 4k disc releases this month with links to purchase.

New 4k Blu-ray Releases, June 2026

June 2, 2026

One Battle After Another (2025) 4k SteelBook Order on Amazon

10 Cloverfield Lane (2016) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon Bubba Ho-Tep (2002) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon Escape from L.A. (1996) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon | Walmart NEW

4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon | Walmart Five Easy Pieces (1970) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon Hoppers (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon | Walmart NEW

4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon | Walmart One Battle After Another (2025) 4k Limited Edition SteelBook Warner Bros. Amazon | Walmart NEW

4k Limited Edition SteelBook Warner Bros. Amazon | Walmart The Flintstones (1994) 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Shout! Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD SteelBook Shout! Amazon Wizard of Oz (1939) 4k Blu-ray repackage Warner Bros. Ent. Amazon NEW

June 9, 2026

Steven Spielberg: The Spotlight Collection 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Edition Buy on Amazon

Arcane: League of Legends – Season Two 4k UHD 3-discs Shout! Amazon NEW

4k UHD 3-discs Shout! Amazon Bowfinger (1999) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon Dead Mountaineer’s Hotel (1979) 4k UHD Deaf Crocodile Films Amazon NEW

4k UHD Deaf Crocodile Films Amazon Narc (2002) 4k UHD/BD Arrow Video Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD Arrow Video Amazon Notting Hill (1999) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Universal Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD/Digital Universal Amazon Scream 4 (2011) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Lionsgate Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD/Digital Lionsgate Amazon Scream 4 (2011) 4k Limited Edition SteelBook Lionsgate Limited NEW

4k Limited Edition SteelBook Lionsgate Limited Steven Spielberg: The Spotlight Collection 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Collectible Edition Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Collectible Edition Amazon The ‘Burbs (1989) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Select Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD Shout! Select Amazon The Cell (2000) 4k UHD/BD standard edition Arrow Video Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD standard edition Arrow Video Amazon The Chronicles Of Riddick (2004) 4k UHD/BD (2-disc) Arrow Video Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD (2-disc) Arrow Video Amazon The Patriot (2000) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon NEW

June 16, 2026

Avatar Ultimate 3-Movie Collection 4k UHD/Blu-ray/Digital + extras Buy on Amazon

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms – The Complete First Season HBO/Warner Bros. Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!

HBO/Warner Bros. Amazon Audition (1999) 4k UHD Limited Edition Arrow Video Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!

4k UHD Limited Edition Arrow Video Amazon Avatar Ultimate 3-Movie Collection 4k UHD/Blu-ray/Digital + extras Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!

4k UHD/Blu-ray/Digital + extras Amazon Cloud Atlas (2012) 3-disc Limited Edition SteelBook Shout! Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

3-disc Limited Edition SteelBook Shout! Amazon Day of the Dead (1985) 4-disc 4k UHD/BD Collector’s Edition Shout! Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

4-disc 4k UHD/BD Collector’s Edition Shout! Amazon Eraser (1996) 4k UHD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

4k UHD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon Hamilton (2020) 4k UHD/BD Collector’s Edition Sony Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

4k UHD/BD Collector’s Edition Sony Amazon Perfect Blue (1997) 4k UHD/BD 3-disc Collector’s Edition SteelBook Amazon

4k UHD/BD 3-disc Collector’s Edition SteelBook Amazon Project A (1983) 88 Films Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

88 Films Amazon Project A Part II (1987) 88 Films Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

88 Films Amazon Scream 7 (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Paramount Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

4k UHD/BD/Digital Paramount Amazon Scream 7 (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Paramount Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Paramount Amazon Scream 7 (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Collector’s Edition Amazon Exclusive Paramount Amazon Exclusive NEW PRE-ORDER

4k UHD/BD/Digital Collector’s Edition Amazon Exclusive Paramount Amazon Exclusive The Super Mario Galaxy Movie (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Universal Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!

4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Universal Amazon The Super Mario Galaxy Movie (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Universal Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!

4k UHD/BD/Digital Universal Amazon The Super Mario Galaxy Movie (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Collectible Tin Edition Universal Walmart Exclusive NEW PRE-ORDER!

4k UHD/BD/Digital Collectible Tin Edition Universal Walmart Exclusive Them! (1954) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon To Kill a Mockingbird (1962) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon Warcraft (2016) 4k UHD/BDDigital 10th Anniv. SteelBook Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

June 23, 2026

50 First Dates (2004) 4k UHD/Digital Sony Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

4k UHD/Digital Sony Amazon A Simple Plan (1998) 4k UHD Arrow Video Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

4k UHD Arrow Video Amazon Click (2006) 4k UHD/Digital Sony Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

4k UHD/Digital Sony Amazon Desperate Living (1977) 4k UHD/BD Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

4k UHD/BD Amazon Hairspray (1988) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon Hang ‘Em High (1968) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber

Slither (2006) 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Shout! Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

4k UHD/BD SteelBook Shout! Amazon The Black Belly of the Tarantula (1971)

The Grey (2011) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon The Nude Vampire (1970) Powerhouse Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

Powerhouse Amazon What Dreams May Come (1998) 4k UHD/BD Collector’s Edition Shout! Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

June 26, 2026

Bullet in the Head (1990) 4k UHD/BDx2 Limited Edition Arrow Video Amazon UK NEW PRE-ORDER

June 29, 2026

Highlander (1986) 4k UHD/BD Collector’s Edition Studiocanal Amazon UK NEW PRE-ORDER

June 30, 2026