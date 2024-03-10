New 4k Blu-ray Physical Media Releases March 12, 2024

What a great week for the Ultra HD format! First let’s get to the 4k upgrades of three James Cameron films including Aliens, The Abyss, and True Lies. Each film is packaged in an Ultimate Collector’s Edition with 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital Copies along with bonus materials. We shoudl also note “The Abyss” release includes both the 1989 Theatrical Version and 1993 Special Edition, and “Aliens” includes both the 1986 Theatrical Version and 1990 Special Edition. The Cameron titles follow the release of Titanic on 4k Blu-ray on December 5, 2023.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom hits stores on 4k Blu-ray Disc in a standard edition and SteelBook from Walmart. The 2-disc combos from Disney/Buena Vista include a 4k Blu-ray, HD Blu-ray, Digital Copy, and bonus content with eight featurettes. Disney’s Wish will release on 4k Blu-ray in an exclusive SteelBook edition from Walmart.

Last year’s The Color Purple remake arrives on 4k Blu-ray Disc from Warner Bros. in a combo edition with Digital Copy. The physical media release on UHD BD follows the restoration of Steven Spielberg’s The Color Purple (1985) on 4k Blu-ray last December.

Also on 4k Blu-ray this week is the 4k upgrade of Kung Fu Panda starring Jack Black. The 2-disc combo edition from Universal includes a 4k Blu-ray, 2k Blu-ray, and code to redeem a Digital Copy. And, several Limited Edition SteelBook reprints have been pressed including “Dragonslayer,” “Event Horizon,” and “Running Man.” See the full list below with links to Amazon or Walmart.

New 4k Blu-ray, Mar. 12, 2024