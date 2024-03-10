Home4k Blu-rayNew 4k Blu-ray Physical Media Releases March 12, 2024
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscFeaturedNews

New 4k Blu-ray Physical Media Releases March 12, 2024

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Dragonslayer 1981 4k Blu-ray
The Abyss 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray
Aliens 4k Blu-ray front
Kung Fu Panda (2008) 4k UHD
The-Color-Purple-4k-Blu-ray-front
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom 4k Blu-ray
Quigley Down Under 4k UHD

What a great week for the Ultra HD format! First let’s get to the 4k upgrades of three James Cameron films including Aliens, The Abyss, and True Lies. Each film is packaged in an Ultimate Collector’s Edition with 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital Copies along with bonus materials. We shoudl also note “The Abyss” release includes both the 1989 Theatrical Version and 1993 Special Edition, and “Aliens” includes both the 1986 Theatrical Version and 1990 Special Edition. The Cameron titles follow the release of Titanic on 4k Blu-ray on December 5, 2023.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom hits stores on 4k Blu-ray Disc in a standard edition and SteelBook from Walmart. The 2-disc combos from Disney/Buena Vista include a 4k Blu-ray, HD Blu-ray, Digital Copy, and bonus content with eight featurettes. Disney’s Wish will release on 4k Blu-ray in an exclusive SteelBook edition from Walmart.

Last year’s The Color Purple remake arrives on 4k Blu-ray Disc from Warner Bros. in a combo edition with Digital Copy. The physical media release on UHD BD follows the restoration of Steven Spielberg’s The Color Purple (1985) on 4k Blu-ray last December.

Also on 4k Blu-ray this week is the 4k upgrade of Kung Fu Panda starring Jack Black. The 2-disc combo edition from Universal includes a 4k Blu-ray, 2k Blu-ray, and code to redeem a Digital Copy. And, several Limited Edition SteelBook reprints have been pressed including “Dragonslayer,” “Event Horizon,” and “Running Man.” See the full list below with links to Amazon or Walmart.

New 4k Blu-ray, Mar. 12, 2024

Previous article
How to Watch the Oscars Best Picture Nominees in the Highest Quality including 4k, Dolby Vision/HDR10+, & Atmos [Updated]
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

4k Blu-ray Deal!

Sony Pictures Classics 30th Anniversary 4k Blu-ray

OLED 4k TV Deal!

Samsung 65-inch OLED 4k TV

James Cameron Films in 4k!

The Abyss (1989) 4k Blu-ray Ultimate Collector's Edition
Aliens (1986) 4k Blu-ray Ultimate Collector's Edition
True Lies (1994) 4k Blu-ray Ultimate Collector's Edition

4k/HDR TV Deal

55

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2024 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
2023 oscars best picture nominees

How to Watch the Oscars Best Picture Nominees in the Highest...

HD Report - 0
Resident Evil Ultra HD Collection 4k Blu-ray SteelBooks Sony Pictures Home Entertainment

Deal Alert: Resident Evil Ultra HD Collection SteelBook Collection Is 52%...

DealFinder - 0
Gravity 2013 Photo Warner Bros

Oscar Nominated/Winning Movies Streaming On Apple TV+ In 4k, Dolby Vision/HDR10...

HD Report - 0