DreamWorks’ Kung Fu Panda Upgraded to 4k UHD w/HDR10 & Dolby Atmos

Universal Pictures/DreamWorks’ animated feature Kung Fu Panda (2008) has been upgraded to 4k and will release on Ultra HD Blu-ray on March 12, 2024. The 2-disc combo edition includes a 4k Blu-ray, 2k Blu-ray, and code to redeem a Digital Copy.

In 4k, Kung Fu Panda is presented in 2160p at 2.35:1 aspect ratio with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. The soundtrack has also been upgraded to Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1 channels audio (previous BD editions offered Dolby TrueHD 5.1). Subtitles for the main feauture are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Legacy bonus features include audio commentary, “Martial Arts Awesomeness” music video, “Mash-Up of Blunders” embarrasing moments, “Mash-Up of Awesomeness”:” slow-motion sequences, and more.

Special Features

Audio commentary by Mark Osborne and John Stevenson

“Secrets of the Scroll” – Tigress, Viper, Monkey, Crane and Mantis transform from complete strangers into the legendary Furious Five Warriors of Kung Fu

Martial Arts Awesomeness Music Video – Our heroes’ fight sequences move to the beat of “Kung Fu Fighting” in this colorful music video

Mash-Up of Awesomeness: Slo-Mo – Prepare to be thrilled by amazing, high-intensity action sequences in all the glory that slow motion provides

Mash-Up of Blunders – Laugh with this lightning quick mash-up of all Po’s hilariously embarrassing moments

