Home4k Blu-rayDreamWorks' Kung Fu Panda Upgraded to 4k UHD w/HDR10 & Dolby Atmos
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscDigital HDDigital UHDFeaturedNews

DreamWorks’ Kung Fu Panda Upgraded to 4k UHD w/HDR10 & Dolby Atmos

HD Report
0
Kung Fu Panda (2008) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

Universal Pictures/DreamWorks’ animated feature Kung Fu Panda (2008) has been upgraded to 4k and will release on Ultra HD Blu-ray on March 12, 2024. The 2-disc combo edition includes a 4k Blu-ray, 2k Blu-ray, and code to redeem a Digital Copy.

In 4k, Kung Fu Panda is presented in 2160p at 2.35:1 aspect ratio with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. The soundtrack has also been upgraded to Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1 channels audio (previous BD editions offered Dolby TrueHD 5.1). Subtitles for the main feauture are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Legacy bonus features include audio commentary, “Martial Arts Awesomeness” music video, “Mash-Up of Blunders” embarrasing moments, “Mash-Up of Awesomeness”:” slow-motion sequences, and more.

Kung Fu Panda on 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital is priced $29.98. Buy on Amazon

Special Features

  • Audio commentary by Mark Osborne and John Stevenson
  • “Secrets of the Scroll” – Tigress, Viper, Monkey, Crane and Mantis transform from complete strangers into the legendary Furious Five Warriors of Kung Fu
  • Martial Arts Awesomeness Music Video – Our heroes’ fight sequences move to the beat of “Kung Fu Fighting” in this colorful music video
  • Mash-Up of Awesomeness: Slo-Mo – Prepare to be thrilled by amazing, high-intensity action sequences in all the glory that slow motion provides
  • Mash-Up of Blunders – Laugh with this lightning quick mash-up of all Po’s hilariously embarrassing moments
  • AND MORE…
Previous article
Tom Clancy Jack Ryan Movies Collected In Ultimate 4k UHD 10-Disc/Digital Set
HD Report

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

4k Blu-ray Deal!

Sony Pictures Classics 30th Anniversary 4k Blu-ray

4k/HDR TV Deal

55

4k Projector Deal!

LG Home Theater Projector Deal

Disney 4k Blu-ray!

WandaVision: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Star Wars 4k Blu-ray!

The Mandalorian - The Complete First Season 4k Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscDigital HDDigital UHDFeaturedNews

DreamWorks’ Kung Fu Panda Upgraded to 4k UHD w/HDR10 & Dolby Atmos

HD Report
0
Kung Fu Panda (2008) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

Universal Pictures/DreamWorks’ animated feature Kung Fu Panda (2008) has been upgraded to 4k and will release on Ultra HD Blu-ray on March 12, 2024. The 2-disc combo edition includes a 4k Blu-ray, 2k Blu-ray, and code to redeem a Digital Copy.

In 4k, Kung Fu Panda is presented in 2160p at 2.35:1 aspect ratio with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. The soundtrack has also been upgraded to Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1 channels audio (previous BD editions offered Dolby TrueHD 5.1). Subtitles for the main feauture are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Legacy bonus features include audio commentary, “Martial Arts Awesomeness” music video, “Mash-Up of Blunders” embarrasing moments, “Mash-Up of Awesomeness”:” slow-motion sequences, and more.

Kung Fu Panda on 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital is priced $29.98. Buy on Amazon

Special Features

  • Audio commentary by Mark Osborne and John Stevenson
  • “Secrets of the Scroll” – Tigress, Viper, Monkey, Crane and Mantis transform from complete strangers into the legendary Furious Five Warriors of Kung Fu
  • Martial Arts Awesomeness Music Video – Our heroes’ fight sequences move to the beat of “Kung Fu Fighting” in this colorful music video
  • Mash-Up of Awesomeness: Slo-Mo – Prepare to be thrilled by amazing, high-intensity action sequences in all the glory that slow motion provides
  • Mash-Up of Blunders – Laugh with this lightning quick mash-up of all Po’s hilariously embarrassing moments
  • AND MORE…
Previous article
Tom Clancy Jack Ryan Movies Collected In Ultimate 4k UHD 10-Disc/Digital Set
HD Report

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Disney 4k Blu-ray!

WandaVision: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

240Hz Gaming Monitor Deal!

Samsung Curved Gaming Monitor Deal

4k/HDR TV Deal

55

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2024 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Jack Ryan Ultimate Movie Collection

Tom Clancy Jack Ryan Movies Collected In Ultimate 4k UHD 10-Disc/Digital...

HD Report - 0
Wonka Blu-ray Digital

Wonka Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital & DVD Release Dates, Editions &...

HD Report - 0
The Conan Chronicles 4k UHD Limited Edition

Conan the Barbarian & the Destroyer Have Been Remastered In 4k,...

HD Report - 0