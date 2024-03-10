HomeNewsWhat Time & Channel Are The 2024 Oscars?
What Time & Channel Are The 2024 Oscars?

The 2024 Academy Awards celebrating films released in 2023 is taking place on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. The event will be aired live on ABC in more than 200 territories worldwide.

What Channel Are The Oscars On?

The 2024 Oscars are being hosted by ABC. You can watch on ABC (see list of ABC HD channels) or stream on ABC.com after authenticating with a service provider.

What Time Are The Oscars?

The 2024 Academy Awards are starting one hour earlier this year because of the time change. In Eastern Time, the Oscars start at 7 p.m. and on Pacific Time the event starts at 4 p.m. The red carpet starts an hour earlier.

Who Is Hosting The Oscars?

Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the Oscars for the fourth time. The event is being executive produced by Raj Kapoor (who also serves as showrunner), Molly McNearney, and Katy Mullan.

Also Read? How to Watch the Oscars Best Picture Nominated Films

New 4k Blu-ray Physical Media Releases March 12, 2024
