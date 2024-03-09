How to Watch the Oscars Best Picture Nominees in the Highest Quality including 4k, Dolby Vision/HDR10+, & Atmos

The 2024 Academy Awards celebrating films released in 2023 is taking place on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. The event will be aired live on ABC in more than 200 territories worldwide. There are a total of nine films nominated for Best Picture, one of which will be chosen at the 96th Academy Awards. So how do you watch these Oscar-nominated films? And, what is the best quality available for each film? Please note, this article reflects the domestic availability of the films in various qualities.

American Fiction

“American Fiction” starring Jeffrey Wright is available in 4k/5.1 through most digital retailers such as Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, and Vudu, and is also available with a subscription to MGM+ (HD/5.1). The film has not yet been announced for physical media release on Blu-ray or DVD.

Anatomy of a Fall

“Anatomy of a Fall” will be released on Blu-ray Disc from The Criterion Collection on May 28, 2024. Or, the film can be purchased in 1080p (HD) from digital retailers such as Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, and Vudu.

Barbie

Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” is available high quality 4k, Dolby Vision HDR, and Dolby Atmos audio in digital from Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, and Vudu, on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray Disc, and streamed on Max.

The Holdovers

“The Holdovers” starring Paul Giamatti can be purchased on Blu-ray Disc, in Digital HD from services such as Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, and Vudu, or streamed on Peacock (HD). The movie is not yet available in 4k.

Killers of the Flower Moon

“Killers of the Flower Moon” is available to stream on Apple TV+ with a subscription or purchased/rented from services such as Amazon Prime Video and Vudu in 4k, Dolby Vision HDR, and Dolby Atmos. The film has not been announced for release in physical media formats including 4k Blu-ray.

Maestro

Bradley Cooper’s “Maestro” is not yet available for home viewing. Check back soon for any updates!

Oppenheimer

Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” can be watched in 4k, Dolby Vision HDR, and 5.1 channel audio on 4k Blu-ray Disc and rented/purchased from services such as Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, and Vudu. The movie is also available with a Peacock subscription.

Past Lives

“Past Lives” can be purchased on Blu-ray Disc or rented/purchased in digital 4k/HDR from services such as Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, and Vudu, or streamed on Showtime with a subscription. The movie has yet to be announced for release on 4k Blu-ray.

Poor Things

Yorgos Lanthimos’ “Poor Things” starring Emma Stone can be purchased on Blu-ray Disc or rented/purchased in Digital 4k, Dolby Vision HDR, and Dolby Atmos from services such as Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, and Vudu.

The Zone of Interest

“The Zone of Interest” can be purchased in Digital 4k, HDR10+, and Dolby Atmos from services such as Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video. The film has not yet been announced for release on 4k Blu-ray or Blu-ray Disc.

Note: 4k, Dolby Vision/HDR10+, and Dolby Atmos may not be available with all digital services. 4k availability on streaming services may depend on subscription tier.