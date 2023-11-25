The Color Purple (1985) Has Been Restored For Release In 4k/HDR

The Color Purple (1985) 4k UHD/Digital Buy on Amazon

Steven Spielberg’s 11x Academy Award-nominated film The Color Purple (1985) has been restored and remastered for release on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray. The movie, based on the novel by Alice Walker, stars Danny Glover, Whoopi Goldberg, and Oprah Winfrey. The 4k release celebrates the 100th anniversary of Warner Bros. Studio this year.

On 4k Blu-ray, The Color Purple is presented in 2160p resolution with HDR10 High Dynamic Range spec. The English soundtrack is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 (not an upgrade from previous Blu-rays), as well as French and Spanish in Dolby Digital. Subtitles are offered in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Legacy special features including Conversations with the Ancestors, A Collaboration of Spirits, Cultivating a Classic, and The Color Purple: The Musical are provided on the 4k disc but are not in 4k and may not be in HD (1080p).

The Color Purple 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray/Digital edition (Street Date: Dec. 5, 2023) is priced $23.99 (List: $29.99) on Amazon.

The Color Purple first released on 1080p Blu-ray from Warner Bros. in 2011, as well as in several compilations including the Best of Warner Bros. 5-Film Collection (2013), Best of 80s 10-Film Collection (2020) and the Warner Bros. 100th 25-Film Collection (2023).

Special Features:

Conversations with the Ancestors: The Color Purple from Book to Screen

A Collaboration of Spirits: Casting and Acting The Color Purple

Cultivating a Classic: The Making of The Color Purple

The Color Purple: The Musical

Theatrical Teasers & Trailers

Description: Based on Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, The Color Purple is a richly-textured, powerful film set in America’s rural south. Whoopi Goldberg, winner of the Best Actress Golden Globe Award and an Oscar nomination, makes a triumphant screen debut as the radiant, indomitable Celie, the story’s central character. Her impressive portrayal is complimented by a distinguished cast that includes Danny Glover, Oprah Winfrey, Margaret Avery, Adolph Caesar, Rae Dawn Chong and Akosua Busia. The Color Purple marks a new, more mature color in Spielberg’s artistic palette. It is an exquisitely crafted, landmark film that will be treasured and talked about for years to come.