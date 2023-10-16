Titanic Has Been Remastered In 4k UHD With Dolby Vision, Atmos, & New Bonus Features. [Pre-order]  

Titanic (1997) 4k UHD/Digital edition Buy on Amazon

James Cameron’s Titanic (1997) is releasing on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray and in Digital 4k UHD on December 5, 2023. The newly remastered presentation of the 11x Oscar-winning film features Dolby Vision/HDR10 and a new Dolby Atmos immersive soundtrack.

In addition, 15 hours of bonus features are included with two new extras “Titanic: Stories From The Heart” and “Titanic: 25 Years Later With James Cameron,” plus fan poster art. See details below.

The 2-disc edition from Paramount Home Media Distribution includes one BD-100 and one BD-66 (with Bonus Features), plus a code to redeem a Digital Copy in 4k UHD where available. A Collector’s Edition of Titanic is also on the horizon

On 4k Blu-ray, Titanic is presented in 4k 2160p resolution with Dolby Vision and HDR10 High Dynamic Range formats. The soundtrack is provided in Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1 audio, as well as DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. Other audio formats include English Dolby Digital 2.0, French Dolby Digital 5.1, and Spanish: Dolby Digital 5.1.

Subtitles are provided in English, English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Titanic (1997) 4k Blu-ray/Digital edition is list priced $37.99. Buy on Amazon (Includes Amazon Pre-order Price Guarantee.)

Bonus Features

NEW – TITANIC: Stories From The Heart – Director James Cameron, producer Jon Landau and star Kate Winslet share memories and favorite moments, and recount the challenges of making the greatest love story in cinema history. Go back in time with film clips, photos and behind-the-scenes moments.

NEW – TITANIC: 25 YEARS LATER WITH JAMES CAMERON – James Cameron explores the enduring myths and mysteries of the shipwreck, and mounts tests to see whether Jack could have fit on that raft and survived.

NEW – Fan Poster Art (4 stills)

Synopsis: Experience James Cameron’s Titanic, the global box office phenomenon and winner of 11 Academy Awards including Best Picture (1997). Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet light up the screen in this unforgettable tale of forbidden love and courage set against the ill-fated maiden voyage of the “unsinkable” Titanic.

Titanic is considered one of the most successful films of all time, earning $2.257B at the worldwide box office on a $200M budget. The movie was distributed by Paramount Pictures in the US and 20th Century Fox internationally. James Cameron directed, wrote, produced, and co-edited the movie that stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet.