New 4k Blu-ray Releases This Month, March, 2026 [Updated]

What are the upcoming 4k Blu-ray Disc releases in March, 2026?
March is a great month for Ultra HD Blu-ray with approximately 90 titles new titles arriving in stores! Some of the new movies and shows include Oscar winner Hamnet, Oscar nominated Marty Supreme, Return to Silent Hill, The Housemaid, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season Three, The Running Man (2025), Zootopia 2, and Greenland 2: The Migration.
There is also the highly anticipated release of Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray for the first time in the US, distributed by The Criterion Collection.
Some older titles arrive on 4k Blu-ray such as The Devil’s Advocate, Ray, Mimic, The Wild Robot (in a Limited Edition SteelBook), and Kung Fu Panda 3. Plus, the first three Jurassic Park films and Jurassic World (2015) are getting single movie 4k releases with upgraded Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.
Here’s a list of the confirmed and pending titles arriving on Ultra HD Blu-ray – the format that provides unparalleled quality for home theater applications.
4k Blu-ray Releases, March, 2026
Mar. 3, 2026
- Hamnet (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Collector’s Edition Universal Amazon NEW
- Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016) 4k UHD/BD/Digital 10th Anniversary Universal Amazon NEW
- Kung Fu Panda 4-Movie Collection 4k UHD/Digital Universal Amazon NEW
- Piranha (1978) 4k UHD/BD Amazon NEW
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds – Season Three Paramount Amazon NEW
- The Girl Who Leapt Through Time (1983) 4k UHD/BD Cult Epics Amazon NEW
- The Return of the Pink Panther (1975) Kino Lorber Amazon NEW
- The Running Man (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Paramount Amazon NEW
- The Running Man (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Paramount Amazon NEW
- The Running Man 2-Movie Collection 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Walmart Exclusive
- The Swordsman Trilogy 4k UHD/BD 4-disc edition Shout! Studios Amazon NEW
- The Wild Robot (2024) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon NEW
- Zootopia 2 (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon |
Target| Walmart
Mar. 6, 2026
- One Battle After Another (2025) 4k Limited Edition SteelBook Warner Bros. Amazon | Walmart OUT OF STOCK
Mar. 10, 2026
- Blue Sunshine (1977) 4k UHD/BD standard edition Synapse Amazon NEW!
- Game of Thrones: The Complete Collection 4k UHD re-release pending
- Rango (2011) 4k UHD/BD/Digital standard edition Paramount Amazon NEW!
- Somewhere in Time (1980) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!
- The Devil’s Advocate (1997) 4k UHD/BD Collector’s Edition Shout! Amazon NEW!
- UFOria (1985) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon
- Viridiana (1961) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW!
Mar. 17, 2026
- Anaconda (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook Amazon NEW
- Classe tous risques “The Big Risk” (1960) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW
- Dead Again (1991) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW
- Ilsa, The Tigress of Siberia (1977) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW
- Is This Thing On? (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Sony Amazon
- Jurassic Park (1993) 4k UHD Dolby upgrade Amazon NEW
- Jurassic Park III (2001) 4k UHD Dolby upgrade Amazon NEW
- Jurassic World (2015) 4k UHD Dolby upgrade Amazon NEW
- K2 (1991) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW
- Lone Samurai (2025) 4k UHD/BD Well Go USA Amazon NEW
- Mimic (1997) 3-disc 4k UHD/BDx2 Kino Lorber Amazon NEW
- Port of Shadows (1938) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW
- Ray (2004) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW
- Return to Silent Hill 4k/Blu-ray Collector’s SteelBook w/Lenticular case Amazon Exclusive
- Return to Silent Hill 4k/Blu-ray Collector’s Edition Amazon NEW
- Return To Silent Hill (2025) Collectors Edition O-Card 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Walmart Exclusive NEW
- The Birthday (2004) 4k UHD Arrow Video Amazon NEW
- The Boy and the Beast (2015) 4k UHD/BD SteelBook GKIDS Amazon NEW
- The Housemaid (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Digipack Amazon NEW
- The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) Dolby upgrade Amazon NEW
- The Substitute (1996) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Lionsgate Limited NEW
Mar. 20, 2026
- The Big Combo (1955) 4k UHD/BD Ignite Films
Mar. 24, 2026
- A Bridge Too Far (1977) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW
- Antonio Margheriti & The Jungles of Doom: His ’80s Adventure Films Severin
- Cutter’s Way (1981) 4k UHD/BD Limited Edition 5,000 copies Amazon NEW
- Dead Kids (1981) 4k UHD Limited Edition 6,000 copies Powerhouse Films Amazon NEW
- Groove (2000) 4k UHD/BD Sony Amazon NEW
- Hail, Caesar! (2016) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon NEW
- Killers of the Flower Moon (2023) 3-disc 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW
- Krakatit (1948) 4k UHD/BD Standard Edition Deaf Crocodile Amazon NEW
- Red Sonya (1985) 4k UHD Limited Edition Arrow Video Amazon NEW
- Shanghai Blues (1984) 4k UHD/BD Film Movement Amazon NEW
- The Key (1983) 4k UHD/BD Cult Epics Amazon NEW
- The Survivor (1981) 4k UHD/BD Powerhouse Films Amazon NEW
- Uncommon Valor (1983) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW
Mar. 31, 2026
- Bakterion (1982) 4k UHD/BD Vinegar Syndrome pending
- Body of Evidence (1993) 4k UHD/BD Vinegar Syndrome pending
- Dead Mountaineer’s Hotel (1979) 4k UHD/BD Limited Edition 3,000 copies Deaf Crocodile Films pending
- Demonwarp (1988) 4k UHD/BD Vinegar Syndrome pending
- Greenland (2020) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Lionsgate Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Greenland 2: The Migration (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Happy Hell Night (1992) 4k UHD/BD Terror Vision pending
- Little Nicky (2000) 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Shout! Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Married to the Mob (1988) 4k UHD/BD Cinématographe Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Marty Supreme (2025) 4k UHD/BD Digipack Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Outbreak (1995) 4k UHD/BD Collector’s Edition Shout! Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Patchwork (2015) 4k UHD/BD Limited Edition Terror Vision pending
- Razor Blade Smile (1998) 4k UHD/BD Severin Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Runaway Train (1985) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Salem’s Lot (1979) 4k UHD/BD Arrow Video Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- She Killed In Ecstasy (1971) 4k UHD/BD Severin Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Student Bodies (1981) Limited Edition Terror Vision pending
- The Blade (1995) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- The Devil’s Rain (1975) 4k UHD/BD Severin Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- The Final Programme (1973) 4k Blu-ray Severin Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- The Gambler (1974) 4k UHD/BD Cinématographe Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Vampyros Lesbos (1971) 4k UHD/BD Severin Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
See a list of new 4k Blu-ray releases from February, 2026.