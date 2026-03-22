New 4k Blu-ray Releases This Month, March, 2026 [Updated]

What are the upcoming 4k Blu-ray Disc releases in March, 2026?

March is a great month for Ultra HD Blu-ray with approximately 90 titles new titles arriving in stores! Some of the new movies and shows include Oscar winner Hamnet, Oscar nominated Marty Supreme, Return to Silent Hill, The Housemaid, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season Three, The Running Man (2025), Zootopia 2, and Greenland 2: The Migration.

There is also the highly anticipated release of Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray for the first time in the US, distributed by The Criterion Collection.

Some older titles arrive on 4k Blu-ray such as The Devil’s Advocate, Ray, Mimic, The Wild Robot (in a Limited Edition SteelBook), and Kung Fu Panda 3. Plus, the first three Jurassic Park films and Jurassic World (2015) are getting single movie 4k releases with upgraded Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

Here’s a list of the confirmed and pending titles arriving on Ultra HD Blu-ray – the format that provides unparalleled quality for home theater applications.

4k Blu-ray Releases, March, 2026

Mar. 3, 2026

The Wild Robot (2024) 4k UHD/BD Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Hamnet (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Collector’s Edition Universal Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD/Digital Collector’s Edition Universal Amazon Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016) 4k UHD/BD/Digital 10th Anniversary Universal Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD/Digital 10th Anniversary Universal Amazon Kung Fu Panda 4-Movie Collection 4k UHD/Digital Universal Amazon NEW

4k UHD/Digital Universal Amazon Piranha (1978) 4k UHD/BD Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD Amazon Star Trek: Strange New Worlds – Season Three Paramount Amazon NEW

Paramount Amazon The Girl Who Leapt Through Time (1983) 4k UHD/BD Cult Epics Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD Cult Epics Amazon The Return of the Pink Panther (1975) Kino Lorber Amazon NEW

Kino Lorber Amazon The Running Man (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Paramount Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD/Digital Paramount Amazon The Running Man (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Paramount Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Paramount Amazon The Running Man 2-Movie Collection 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Walmart Exclusive

4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Walmart Exclusive The Swordsman Trilogy 4k UHD/BD 4-disc edition Shout! Studios Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD 4-disc edition Shout! Studios Amazon The Wild Robot (2024) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon Zootopia 2 (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon | Target | Walmart

Mar. 6, 2026

One Battle After Another (2025) 4k Limited Edition SteelBook Warner Bros. Amazon | Walmart OUT OF STOCK

Mar. 10, 2026

Blue Sunshine (1977) 4k UHD/BD standard edition Synapse Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD standard edition Synapse Amazon Game of Thrones: The Complete Collection 4k UHD re-release pending

Rango (2011) 4k UHD/BD/Digital standard edition Paramount Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD/Digital standard edition Paramount Amazon Somewhere in Time (1980) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon The Devil’s Advocate (1997) 4k UHD/BD Collector’s Edition Shout! Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Collector’s Edition Shout! Amazon UFOria (1985) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon

4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon Viridiana (1961) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW!

Mar. 17, 2026

Mimic (1997) 3-disc 4k UHD/BDx2 Kino Lorber Buy on Amazon

Jurassic Park (1993) 4k UHD Dolby Upgrade Buy on Amazon

Anaconda (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook Amazon NEW

4k Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook Amazon Classe tous risques “The Big Risk” (1960) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon Dead Again (1991) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon Ilsa, The Tigress of Siberia (1977) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon Is This Thing On? (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Sony Amazon

4k UHD/BD/Digital Sony Amazon Jurassic Park (1993) 4k UHD Dolby upgrade Amazon NEW

4k UHD Dolby upgrade Amazon Jurassic Park III (2001) 4k UHD Dolby upgrade Amazon NEW

4k UHD Dolby upgrade Amazon Jurassic World (2015) 4k UHD Dolby upgrade Amazon NEW

4k UHD Dolby upgrade Amazon K2 (1991) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon Lone Samurai (2025) 4k UHD/BD Well Go USA Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD Well Go USA Amazon Mimic (1997) 3-disc 4k UHD/BDx2 Kino Lorber Amazon NEW

3-disc 4k UHD/BDx2 Kino Lorber Amazon Port of Shadows (1938) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon Ray (2004) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon Return to Silent Hill 4k/Blu-ray Collector’s SteelBook w/Lenticular case Amazon Exclusive

4k/Blu-ray Collector’s SteelBook w/Lenticular case Amazon Exclusive Return to Silent Hill 4k/Blu-ray Collector’s Edition Amazon NEW

4k/Blu-ray Collector’s Edition Amazon Return To Silent Hill (2025) Collectors Edition O-Card 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Walmart Exclusive NEW

Collectors Edition O-Card 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Walmart Exclusive The Birthday (2004) 4k UHD Arrow Video Amazon NEW

4k UHD Arrow Video Amazon The Boy and the Beast (2015) 4k UHD/BD SteelBook GKIDS Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD SteelBook GKIDS Amazon The Housemaid (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Digipack Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD/Digital Digipack Amazon The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) Dolby upgrade Amazon NEW

Dolby upgrade Amazon The Substitute (1996) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Lionsgate Limited NEW

Mar. 20, 2026

The Big Combo (1955) 4k UHD/BD Ignite Films

Mar. 24, 2026

Killers of the Flower Moon (2023) 4k UHD/BD 3-disc edition Buy on Amazon

A Bridge Too Far (1977) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon Antonio Margheriti & The Jungles of Doom: His ’80s Adventure Films Severin

Cutter’s Way (1981) 4k UHD/BD Limited Edition 5,000 copies Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD Limited Edition 5,000 copies Amazon Dead Kids (1981) 4k UHD Limited Edition 6,000 copies Powerhouse Films Amazon NEW

4k UHD Limited Edition 6,000 copies Powerhouse Films Amazon Groove (2000) 4k UHD/BD Sony Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD Sony Amazon Hail, Caesar! (2016) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon Killers of the Flower Moon (2023) 3-disc 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW

Krakatit (1948) 4k UHD/BD Standard Edition Deaf Crocodile Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD Standard Edition Deaf Crocodile Amazon Red Sonya (1985) 4k UHD Limited Edition Arrow Video Amazon NEW

4k UHD Limited Edition Arrow Video Amazon Shanghai Blues (1984) 4k UHD/BD Film Movement Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD Film Movement Amazon The Key (1983) 4k UHD/BD Cult Epics Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD Cult Epics Amazon The Survivor (1981) 4k UHD/BD Powerhouse Films Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD Powerhouse Films Amazon Uncommon Valor (1983) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW

Mar. 31, 2026

Bakterion (1982) 4k UHD/BD Vinegar Syndrome pending

Body of Evidence (1993) 4k UHD/BD Vinegar Syndrome pending

Dead Mountaineer’s Hotel (1979) 4k UHD/BD Limited Edition 3,000 copies Deaf Crocodile Films pending

Demonwarp (1988) 4k UHD/BD Vinegar Syndrome pending

Greenland (2020) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Lionsgate Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

4k UHD/BD/Digital Lionsgate Amazon Greenland 2: The Migration (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon Happy Hell Night (1992) 4k UHD/BD Terror Vision pending

Little Nicky (2000) 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Shout! Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

4k UHD/BD SteelBook Shout! Amazon Married to the Mob (1988) 4k UHD/BD Cinématographe Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

4k UHD/BD Cinématographe Amazon Marty Supreme (2025) 4k UHD/BD Digipack Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

4k UHD/BD Digipack Amazon Outbreak (1995) 4k UHD/BD Collector’s Edition Shout! Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

4k UHD/BD Collector’s Edition Shout! Amazon Patchwork (2015) 4k UHD/BD Limited Edition Terror Vision pending

Razor Blade Smile (1998) 4k UHD/BD Severin Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

4k UHD/BD Severin Amazon Runaway Train (1985) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon Salem’s Lot (1979) 4k UHD/BD Arrow Video Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

4k UHD/BD Arrow Video Amazon She Killed In Ecstasy (1971) 4k UHD/BD Severin Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

4k UHD/BD Severin Amazon Student Bodies (1981) Limited Edition Terror Vision pending

The Blade (1995) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon The Devil’s Rain (1975) 4k UHD/BD Severin Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

4k UHD/BD Severin Amazon The Final Programme (1973) 4k Blu-ray Severin Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

4k Blu-ray Severin Amazon The Gambler (1974) 4k UHD/BD Cinématographe Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

4k UHD/BD Cinématographe Amazon Vampyros Lesbos (1971) 4k UHD/BD Severin Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

See a list of new 4k Blu-ray releases from February, 2026.