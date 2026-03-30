Avatar: Fire and Ash Released In Digital For Streaming/Download

Avatar Fire and Ash (2025) Digital 4k UHD Buy/Rent on Prime Video

James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash is now available to purchase in digital formats including 4k UHD. The movie costs $19.98 and can also be purchased in a 3-movie Avatar bundle for $39.98 on Prime Video (discounted for a limited time).

Disc formats, including 4k Blu-ray, 3D Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD arrive on May 19, 2026. (See details below.)

Each Blu-ray edition includes a code to redeem a Digital Copy via Movies Anywhere. Extras include a family soundtrack with objectionable language removed.

Pre-orders for the disc editions are pending.

Bonus Materials