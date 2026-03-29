Avatar: Fire and Ash Release Dates Revealed On Disc & Streaming In Digital

Avatar Fire and Ash (2025) Digital 4k UHD Buy/Rent on Prime Video

20th Century Studios announced the release dates for James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash on disc and digital.

The movie first arrives for streaming/download on March 31, 2026 followed by 4k Blu-ray, 3D Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD on May 19, 2026.

Each Blu-ray edition includes a code to redeem a Digital Copy via Movies Anywhere. Extras include a family soundtrack with objectionable language removed.

Pre-orders for Avatar: Fire and Ash in Digital 4k UHD are $19.99 on Prime Video. A 3-movie bundle is also available.

Pre-orders for the disc editions are pending.

Bonus Materials