Universal’s The Wild Robot Is Getting A Collectible 4k/BD/Digital Limited SteelBook Release

The Wild Robot (2025) Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment is releasing a Limited Edition SteelBook version of The Wild Robot on March 3, 2026. The 2-disc edition includes a 4k Blu-ray, HD Blu-ray, and code to redeem a Digital Copy, as well as the bonus features included in the previously released standard editions.

On 4k Blu-ray and in Digital 4k UHD, The Wild Robot is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision HDR. The soundtrack is provided in Dolby Atmos. And, subtitles for the main feature are offered in English SDH, French Canadian, and Latin American Spanish.

The Wild Robot Limited Edition SteelBook is list priced $44.59. Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

The standard editions of The Wild Robot are priced $20.10 (List: $40.99) on 4k Blu-ray and $16.04 (List: $33.40) on Blu-ray on Amazon.

Special Features

COMMERCIAL FOR ROZZUM – An alternate opening to the film in storyboard form, with introduction by writer/director Chris Sanders.

MOMENTS FROM THE MIC – Straight from the recording booth, watch the star-studded cast of The Wild Robot perform some of their most memorable lines!

MEET THE CAST- How do you give empathy to the voice of a robot, vulnerability to a fox, and wisdom to an opossum? Meet the talented voice cast and learn more about your favorite characters from The Wild Robot.

THE OVERPROTECTIVE MOTHER – A deleted sequence from the film in storyboard form, with an introduction by writer/director Chris Sanders.

ASSEMBLY REQUIRED: ANIMATING THE WILD ROBOT – Go behind the scenes to see how filmmakers pushed the boundaries of animation to achieve the uniquely immersive world of The Wild Robot.

FEELING ALIVE – Learn how filmmakers and cast enhanced the universally relatable thematic elements of Peter Brown’s original story to deepen its emotional connection to audiences.

WILD SOUNDS – Explore the incredible music of The Wild Robot – from Kris Bowers’ enchanting score to Maren Morris’ two new songs.

HOW TO DRAW – Follow along with writer/director Chris Sanders as he teaches Lupita Nyong’o how to draw Roz and then learn to draw Fink, Baby Brightbill, and Pinktail with story artist/character designer Genevieve Tsai!

FLY YOUR OWN BRIGHTBILL – One of Roz’s primary tasks is to teach Brightbill to fly so he can migrate with the other geese. Here, you’ll learn how to create your very own Brightbill Kite so you can help him fly too!

Feature Commentary with Writer/Director Chris Sanders, Producer Jeff Hermann, Editor Mary Blee, Production Designer Raymond Zibach, Head of Story Heidi Jo Gilbert and Head of Character Animation Jakob Hjort Jensen

Logline: After a shipwreck, an intelligent robot called Roz is stranded on an uninhabited island. To survive the harsh environment, Roz bonds with the island’s animals and cares for an orphaned baby goose.

The Wild Robot (2025) Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon

The Wild Robot (2025) Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Standard Editions

The Wild Robot (2024) 4k Blu-ray Collector’s Edition Buy on Amazon

The Wild Robot (2024) Blu-ray Collector’s Edition Buy on Amazon