Home4k Blu-rayThe Running Man (2025) Release Dates & Extras Revealed On 4k, Blu-ray,...
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscDigital HDDigital UHDDVDNews

The Running Man (2025) Release Dates & Extras Revealed On 4k, Blu-ray, Digital, & DVD

HD Report
By HD Report
0
The Running Man (2025) 4k UHD BD Digital SteelBook
The Running Man 4k/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Paramount Pictures has revealed the release dates and details for The Running Man (2025) on disc and digital. The movie first arrives for purchase or rent in digital formats on December 16, 2025. Disc options, including two 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital combos and a single-disc DVD, hit stores on March 3, 2026.

On 4k Blu-ray, The Running Man has been packaged in standard and SteelBook editions with copies of the movie on Ultra HD Blu-ray, HD Blu-ray, and Digital 4k UHD. An Blu-ray (1080p) edition has not been listed for release in the US at this time, so anyone with the format will need to purchase the 4k combo.

The purchase of The Running Man on Blu-ray and Digital (with some platforms) includes over two and a half hours of bonus materials such as audio commentary, featurettes, stunts compilation, extended and deleted scenes, and more (see below).

Pre-orders

  • The Running Man (2025) 4k/BD/Digital Standard Edition Amazon
  • The Running Man (2025) 4k/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon
  • The Running Man (2025) 4k/BD/Digital SteelBook w/The Running Man (1987) 4k SteelBook Reprint Walmart Exclusive
  • The Running Man (2025) Digital 4k UHD/HD $24.99 Prime Video
  • The Running Man (2025) DVD Amazon

Bonus Features

  • Audio Commentary By Writer/Director Edgar Wright, Actor Glen Powell, And Writer Michael Bacall
  • Featurettes:
    • The Hunt Begins: Jump into the chase with Glen Powell, Edgar Wright, and the team as they rebuild Stephen King’s classic into a big, bold, break-the-system thrill ride for today.
    • The Hunters And The Hunted: Meet the cast and the unforgettable characters that power this anything-goes game show of survival, strategy, and spectacle.
    • Welcome To The Running Man: Designing The World: A look at how the team crafted the movie’s retro-futuristic style—from gritty street corners to the over-the-top Free-Vee studio set pieces.
    • Surviving The Game: Shooting The Running Man: Step onto the set for a closer look at the stunts, fights, and shoot days that kept the energy high and the cast moving.
  • The Running Man Commercials: In-world commercials for the show you definitely shouldn’t audition for—but can’t stop watching.
    • Let Them Run
    • Hey You! Tough Guy!
    • Watermelons
    • Fate And Destiny
    • Quadcopter
  • The Running Man Show: Dive deeper into the show with its hardest hits, signature opening titles, and the official rules every contestant has to face.
    • Hardest Hits
    • Opening Titles
    • Rules Of The Run
  • The Runners – Self Tapes: Raw, unfiltered self-tape submissions from the show’s desperate, overconfident, and occasionally unlucky contestants.
    • Ben Richards
    • Jenni Laughlin
    • Tim Jansky
    • Hopeless Dude
    • Negative Dude
    • Final Dude
  • Speed The Wheel: A satirical in-world game show where running for your life is just another studio challenge.
  • The Americanos: Meet America’s richest, boldest, most chaotic family in their hit reality series—glossy, ruthless, and always watching.
    • Title Sequence
    • Episode
    • Promo 1
    • Promo 2
    • Promo 3
    • Promo 4
  • The Apostle: Clips from the in-world series that expands the TV universe of The Running Man.
    • The Apostle 1
    • The Apostle 2
  • Stunts Compilation: A full-throttle look at the hits, falls, wire work, wipeouts, and perfectly timed chaos that fuel the film’s biggest moments.
  • Hair, MakeUp And Costume Test: Watch the cast get locked into their final looks before stepping into the arena.
  • Deleted And Extended Scenes: Additional moments cut from the final film.
  • Trailers & Digital Spots: A curated lineup of the campaign’s boldest cuts and hardest-hitting promos.
  • Optional English SDH, Spanish, and French subtitles for the main feature
The Running Man (2025) 4k UHD BD Digital
The Running Man 4k/BD/Digital Standard Edition Buy on Amazon
The Running Man (2025) Digital poster
The Running Man (2025) Digital 4k UHD/HD Buy/Rent Prime Video
The Running Man 2025 DVD
The Running Man (2025) DVD Buy on Amazon
Previous article
When Will One Battle After Another Be Streaming?
Next article
Now You See Me, Now You Don’t, The Running Man, TMNT 4k, & More 4k, Blu-ray & Digital Movie Releases!
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Roofman Is Now On Paramount+


Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning


Wicked: For Good Collector's Gift Set

Wicked: For Good 4k UHD/BD/Digital Collector's Giftset
Wicked: For Good Collector's Giftset Buy on Amazon

Bugonia 4k SteelBook

Bugonia (2025) 4k SteelBook
Bugonia (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon

One Battle After Another

One Battle After Another 4k Blu-ray
One Battle After Another 4k UHD Buy on Amazon

The Dark Knight Trilogy SteelBook Case

Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Digital
The Dark Knight Trilogy 4k UHD/BD Limited SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive!


Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy 4k

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy Limited Edition 4K UHD
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy Limited Edition 4K UHD Buy on Amazon

Classic James Bond in 4k/HDR/Atmos!

James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection 4k Blu-ray angle
James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Middle-Earth 6 Film Collection

Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection 4k UHD BD Digital

Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Friends in 4k!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2025 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
new 4k blu-ray dec 16 2025

Now You See Me, Now You Don’t, The Running Man, TMNT...

HD Report - 0
One Battle After Another digital poster wide

When Will One Battle After Another Be Streaming?

HD Report - 0
Black Phone 2 4k UHD Collectors Edition

Black Phone 2 Details & Release Dates On 4k, Blu-ray, DVD...

HD Report - 0