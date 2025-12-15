The Running Man (2025) Release Dates & Extras Revealed On 4k, Blu-ray, Digital, & DVD

The Running Man 4k/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Paramount Pictures has revealed the release dates and details for The Running Man (2025) on disc and digital. The movie first arrives for purchase or rent in digital formats on December 16, 2025. Disc options, including two 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital combos and a single-disc DVD, hit stores on March 3, 2026.

On 4k Blu-ray, The Running Man has been packaged in standard and SteelBook editions with copies of the movie on Ultra HD Blu-ray, HD Blu-ray, and Digital 4k UHD. An Blu-ray (1080p) edition has not been listed for release in the US at this time, so anyone with the format will need to purchase the 4k combo.

The purchase of The Running Man on Blu-ray and Digital (with some platforms) includes over two and a half hours of bonus materials such as audio commentary, featurettes, stunts compilation, extended and deleted scenes, and more (see below).

Bonus Features

Audio Commentary By Writer/Director Edgar Wright, Actor Glen Powell, And Writer Michael Bacall

Featurettes: The Hunt Begins: Jump into the chase with Glen Powell, Edgar Wright, and the team as they rebuild Stephen King’s classic into a big, bold, break-the-system thrill ride for today. The Hunters And The Hunted: Meet the cast and the unforgettable characters that power this anything-goes game show of survival, strategy, and spectacle. Welcome To The Running Man: Designing The World: A look at how the team crafted the movie’s retro-futuristic style—from gritty street corners to the over-the-top Free-Vee studio set pieces. Surviving The Game: Shooting The Running Man: Step onto the set for a closer look at the stunts, fights, and shoot days that kept the energy high and the cast moving.

The Running Man Commercials: In-world commercials for the show you definitely shouldn’t audition for—but can’t stop watching. Let Them Run Hey You! Tough Guy! Watermelons Fate And Destiny Quadcopter

The Running Man Show: Dive deeper into the show with its hardest hits, signature opening titles, and the official rules every contestant has to face. Hardest Hits Opening Titles Rules Of The Run

The Runners – Self Tapes: Raw, unfiltered self-tape submissions from the show’s desperate, overconfident, and occasionally unlucky contestants. Ben Richards Jenni Laughlin Tim Jansky Hopeless Dude Negative Dude Final Dude

Speed The Wheel: A satirical in-world game show where running for your life is just another studio challenge.

The Americanos: Meet America’s richest, boldest, most chaotic family in their hit reality series—glossy, ruthless, and always watching. Title Sequence Episode Promo 1 Promo 2 Promo 3 Promo 4

The Apostle: Clips from the in-world series that expands the TV universe of The Running Man. The Apostle 1 The Apostle 2

Stunts Compilation: A full-throttle look at the hits, falls, wire work, wipeouts, and perfectly timed chaos that fuel the film’s biggest moments.

Hair, MakeUp And Costume Test: Watch the cast get locked into their final looks before stepping into the arena.

Deleted And Extended Scenes: Additional moments cut from the final film.

Trailers & Digital Spots: A curated lineup of the campaign’s boldest cuts and hardest-hitting promos.

Optional English SDH, Spanish, and French subtitles for the main feature

