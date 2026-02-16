Home4k Blu-rayStar Trek: Strange New Worlds: Season 3 Is Releasing On Disc Including...
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: Season 3 Is Releasing On Disc Including A Limited SteelBook

Star Trek- Strange New Worlds - Season Three 4k Blu-ray SteelBook
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: Season Three 4k UHD SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: Season Three is releasing on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD on March 3, 2026. The physical media editions include a Limited SteelBook with collectible vinyl stickers, custom case artwork, and three 4k discs.

Over 3 hours of special features are included such as “Exploring New Worlds,” “Personal Log,” Virutal Visionaries,” VHX Flight,” “Gag Reel,” and “Extended & Deleted Scenes.”

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: Season Three is list priced $39.99 (List: $47.99) for the Blu-ray, $49.99 (List: $64.99) for the Limited Edition SteelBook, and $29.99 (List: $37.99) for the DVD. Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Season Three of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds follows Season One and Season Two, both of which released in limited edition SteelBooks from Paramount Home Media Distribution.

