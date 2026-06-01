Upcoming 4k Blu-ray Releases, June 2026

There are over 70 new 4k Blu-ray releases scheduled for June, 2026. Among some of the hottest box sets are the Avatar Ultimate 3-Movie Collection, the Steven Spielberg: The Spotlight Collection. and Jackie Chan’s Breakout Hits, along with first time disc releases of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. New TV show releases include A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms – The Complete First Season, and Arcane: League of Legends – Season Two. See the list of 4k disc releases this month with links to purchase.
New 4k Blu-ray Releases, June 2026
June 2, 2026
- 10 Cloverfield Lane (2016) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon NEW
- Bubba Ho-Tep (2002) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon NEW
- Escape from L.A. (1996) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon | Walmart NEW
- Five Easy Pieces (1970) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW
- Hoppers (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon | Walmart NEW
- One Battle After Another (2025) 4k Limited Edition SteelBook Warner Bros. Amazon | Walmart NEW
- The Flintstones (1994) 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Shout! Amazon NEW
- Wizard of Oz (1939) 4k Blu-ray repackage Warner Bros. Ent. Amazon NEW
June 9, 2026
- Arcane: League of Legends – Season Two 4k UHD 3-discs Shout! Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Bowfinger (1999) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Dead Mountaineer’s Hotel (1979) 4k UHD Deaf Crocodile Films Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Narc (2002) 4k UHD/BD Arrow Video Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Notting Hill (1999) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Universal Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Steven Spielberg: The Spotlight Collection 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Collectible Edition Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
- The ‘Burbs (1989) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Select Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- The Cell (2000) 4k UHD/BD standard edition Arrow Video Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- The Chronicles Of Riddick (2004) 4k UHD/BD (2-disc) Arrow Video Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- The Patriot (2000) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
June 16, 2026
- A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms – The Complete First Season HBO/Warner Bros. Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
- Audition (1999) 4k UHD Limited Edition Arrow Video Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
- Avatar Ultimate 3-Movie Collection 4k UHD/Blu-ray/Digital + extras Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
- Cloud Atlas (2012) 3-disc Limited Edition SteelBook Shout! Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Day of the Dead (1985) 4-disc 4k UHD/BD Collector’s Edition Shout! Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Eraser (1996) 4k UHD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Hamilton (2020) 4k UHD/BD Collector’s Edition Sony Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Perfect Blue (1997) 4k UHD/BD 3-disc Collector’s Edition SteelBook Amazon
- Project A (1983) 88 Films Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Project A Part II (1987) 88 Films Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Scream 7 (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Paramount Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Scream 7 (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Paramount Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Scream 7 (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Collector’s Edition Amazon Exclusive Paramount Amazon Exclusive NEW PRE-ORDER
- The Super Mario Galaxy Movie (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Universal Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
- The Super Mario Galaxy Movie (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Universal Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
- The Super Mario Galaxy Movie (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Collectible Tin Edition Universal Walmart Exclusive NEW PRE-ORDER!
- Them! (1954) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- To Kill a Mockingbird (1962) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Warcraft (2016) 4k UHD/BDDigital 10th Anniv. SteelBook Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
June 23, 2026
- 50 First Dates (2004) 4k UHD Sony
- Click (2006)
- Desperate Living (1977)
- Hairspray (1988)
- Hang ‘Em High (1968) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber
- Slither (2006) 4k SteelBook
- The Black Belly of the Tarantula (1971)
- The Grey (2011)
- The Nude Vampire (1970)
- What Dreams May Come (1998) 4k UHD/BD Collector’s Edition Shout! NEW PRE-ORDER
June 26, 2026
- Bullet in the Head (1990) 4k UHD/BDx2 Limited Edition Arrow Video Amazon UK NEW PRE-ORDER
June 29, 2026
- Highlander (1986) 4k UHD/BD Collector’s Edition Studiocanal Amazon UK NEW PRE-ORDER
June 30, 2026
- Child’s Play (1988)
- Crime 101 (2026) 4k UHD Alliance Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Deathstalker Triple Feature Limited Edition SteelBook Shout! Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Fire and Ice (1983) 4k SteelBook
- It Was Just an Accident (2025)
- Jackie Chan’s Breakout Hits 10-disc 4k UHD plus extras Arrow Video Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Jackie Chan’s Breakout Hits 10-disc 4k Arrow Exclusive NEW PRE-ORDER
- King Kong (1976)
- Kiss of the Spider Woman (2025)
- MacArthur (1977)
- Maurice (1987)
- Mortal Kombat Kollection 4k restorations of both films plus extras Arrow Video NEW PRE-ORDER
- Sangster Directs Hammer (1970 – 1972)
- Super 8 (2011) Limited Edition 4k UHD/Digital SteelBook (Reprint) Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Repo Men (2010)
- The Hunt for Red October (1990)
- The Money Pitt (1986)
- They Will Kill You (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Wake in Fright (1971)