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Upcoming 4k Blu-ray Releases, June 2026

HD Report
By HD Report
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There are over 70 new 4k Blu-ray releases scheduled for June, 2026. Among some of the hottest box sets are the Avatar Ultimate 3-Movie Collection, the Steven Spielberg: The Spotlight Collection. and Jackie Chan’s Breakout Hits, along with first time disc releases of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. New TV show releases include A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms – The Complete First Season, and Arcane: League of Legends – Season Two. See the list of 4k disc releases this month with links to purchase.

New 4k Blu-ray Releases, June 2026

June 2, 2026

  • 10 Cloverfield Lane (2016) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon NEW
  • Bubba Ho-Tep (2002) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon NEW
  • Escape from L.A. (1996) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon | Walmart NEW
  • Five Easy Pieces (1970) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW
  • Hoppers (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon | Walmart NEW
  • One Battle After Another (2025) 4k Limited Edition SteelBook Warner Bros. Amazon | Walmart NEW
  • The Flintstones (1994) 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Shout! Amazon NEW
  • Wizard of Oz (1939) 4k Blu-ray repackage Warner Bros. Ent. Amazon NEW

June 9, 2026

Steven Spielberg- The Spotlight Collection 4k UHD BD Digital
Steven Spielberg: The Spotlight Collection 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Edition Buy on Amazon
  • Arcane: League of Legends – Season Two 4k UHD 3-discs Shout! Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
  • Bowfinger (1999) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
  • Dead Mountaineer’s Hotel (1979) 4k UHD Deaf Crocodile Films Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
  • Narc (2002) 4k UHD/BD Arrow Video Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
  • Notting Hill (1999) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Universal Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
  • Steven Spielberg: The Spotlight Collection 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Collectible Edition Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
  • The ‘Burbs (1989) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Select Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
  • The Cell (2000) 4k UHD/BD standard edition Arrow Video Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
  • The Chronicles Of Riddick (2004) 4k UHD/BD (2-disc) Arrow Video Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
  • The Patriot (2000) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

June 16, 2026

Avatar Ultimate 3-Movie Collection 4k UHD/Blu-ray/Digital + extras Buy on Amazon
  • A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms – The Complete First Season HBO/Warner Bros. Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
  • Audition (1999) 4k UHD Limited Edition Arrow Video Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
  • Avatar Ultimate 3-Movie Collection 4k UHD/Blu-ray/Digital + extras Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
  • Cloud Atlas (2012) 3-disc Limited Edition SteelBook Shout! Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
  • Day of the Dead (1985) 4-disc 4k UHD/BD Collector’s Edition Shout! Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
  • Eraser (1996) 4k UHD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
  • Hamilton (2020) 4k UHD/BD Collector’s Edition Sony Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
  • Perfect Blue (1997) 4k UHD/BD 3-disc Collector’s Edition SteelBook Amazon
  • Project A (1983) 88 Films Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
  • Project A Part II (1987) 88 Films Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
  • Scream 7 (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Paramount Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
  • Scream 7 (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Paramount Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
  • Scream 7 (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Collector’s Edition Amazon Exclusive Paramount Amazon Exclusive NEW PRE-ORDER
  • The Super Mario Galaxy Movie (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Universal Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
  • The Super Mario Galaxy Movie (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Universal Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
  • The Super Mario Galaxy Movie (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Collectible Tin Edition Universal Walmart Exclusive NEW PRE-ORDER!
  • Them! (1954) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
  • To Kill a Mockingbird (1962) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
  • Warcraft (2016) 4k UHD/BDDigital 10th Anniv. SteelBook Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

June 23, 2026

  • 50 First Dates (2004) 4k UHD Sony
  • Click (2006)
  • Desperate Living (1977)
  • Hairspray (1988)
  • Hang ‘Em High (1968) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber
  • Slither (2006) 4k SteelBook
  • The Black Belly of the Tarantula (1971)
  • The Grey (2011)
  • The Nude Vampire (1970)
  • What Dreams May Come (1998) 4k UHD/BD Collector’s Edition Shout! NEW PRE-ORDER

June 26, 2026

  • Bullet in the Head (1990) 4k UHD/BDx2 Limited Edition Arrow Video Amazon UK NEW PRE-ORDER

June 29, 2026

  • Highlander (1986) 4k UHD/BD Collector’s Edition Studiocanal Amazon UK NEW PRE-ORDER

June 30, 2026

  • Child’s Play (1988)
  • Crime 101 (2026) 4k UHD Alliance Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
  • Deathstalker Triple Feature Limited Edition SteelBook Shout! Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
  • Fire and Ice (1983) 4k SteelBook
  • It Was Just an Accident (2025)
  • Jackie Chan’s Breakout Hits 10-disc 4k UHD plus extras Arrow Video Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
  • Jackie Chan’s Breakout Hits 10-disc 4k Arrow Exclusive NEW PRE-ORDER
  • King Kong (1976)
  • Kiss of the Spider Woman (2025)
  • MacArthur (1977)
  • Maurice (1987)
  • Mortal Kombat Kollection 4k restorations of both films plus extras Arrow Video NEW PRE-ORDER
  • Sangster Directs Hammer (1970 – 1972)
  • Super 8 (2011) Limited Edition 4k UHD/Digital SteelBook (Reprint) Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
  • Repo Men (2010)
  • The Hunt for Red October (1990)
  • The Money Pitt (1986)
  • They Will Kill You (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
  • Wake in Fright (1971)
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