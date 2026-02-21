Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Mimic’ Has Been Restored In 4k (Director & Theatrical Cuts)

Mimic (1997) 3-disc 4k UHD/BDx2 Kino Lorber Buy on Amazon

Guillermo del Toro’s Mimic (1997) has been restored and remastered in 4k for release on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray Blu-ray from Kino Lorber.

Guillermo del Toro’s Mimic (1997) has finally be restored and remastered in 4k and will release on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray on Jan. 13 Feb. 24 March 17, 2026. The 3-disc edition with alternative covers slips from Kino Lorber includes both the Director and Theatrical Cuts of the film on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray, along with a bonus Blu-ray Disc.

On 4k Blu-ray, Mimic is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision/HDR10. The soundtrack is offered in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1.

The 3-disc edition of Mimic is priced $44.99 $45.87 (List: $59.95) on Amazon. (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Why is the list price so high? The edition includes two Ultra HD Blu-ray Discs (BD100 format), which significantly raises the productions costs, along with one Blu-ray (BD50) with both versions of the film plus bonus material.

Mimic (1997) 3-disc 4k UHD/BDx2 Kino Lorber Buy on Amazon

Disc 1 – 4k Blu-ray

NEW 4K RESTORATION OF THE DIRECTOR’S CUT OF THE FILM, APPROVED BY DEL TORO

DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

Audio Commentary by Director Guillermo del Toro

Optional English subtitles for the main feature

Disc 2 – 4k Blu-ray

NEW 4K RESTORATION OF THE THEATRICAL CUT OF THE FILM, APPROVED BY DEL TORO

DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

NEW Audio Commentary by Horror Cinema Expert Arne Venema & Cinema Author Stefan Hammond

Audio Commentary by Horror Cinema Expert Arne Venema & Cinema Author Stefan Hammond Optional English subtitles for the main feature

Disc 3 – Blu-ray

NEW 4K RESTORATIONS OF THE DIRECTOR’S AND THEATRICAL CUTS OF THE FILM

NEW Audio Commentary by Horror Cinema Expert Arne Venema & Cinema Author Stefan Hammond

Audio Commentary by Horror Cinema Expert Arne Venema & Cinema Author Stefan Hammond Audio Commentary by Director Guillermo del Toro (Director’s Cut)

Video Prologue with Director del Toro (1:05)

Reclaiming Mimic: Featurette (14:31)

A Leap in Evolution: Featurette (9:35)

Back Into the Tunnels: Featurette (5:22)

3 Deleted Scenes (5:11)

6 Animated Storyboards (6:04)

Gag Reel (2:20)

Theatrical Trailer

Optional English subtitles for the main feature

Description: From master mythmaker Guillermo del Toro (Pan’s Labyrinth, Hellboy, The Shape of Water) comes a “terrifying film of great elegance” (San Francisco Chronicle). Starring Mira Sorvino (Mighty Aphrodite), Jeremy Northam (The Net), Charles S. Dutton (Alien3), F. Murray Abraham (Amadeus), Giancarlo Esposito (Hannibal) and Josh Brolin (No Country for Old Men), this electrifying thriller brings the epic battle between man and nature to life when a team of scientists discover a glitch in their miracle cure. With the power to mimic and destroy its every predator and the threat of an entire city’s destruction, their creation has taken on a horrifying life of its own. The ever-growing weight of extinction on their shoulders forces the team to take matters into their own hands in this stylish hit that delivers heart-pounding thrills from beginning to end.

Article updated with new release date. Original publish date 12/21/2025.