The Housemaid Release Dates & Details Revealed On 4k, Blu-ray & DVD

Lionsgate Home Entertainment has revealed the release dates and details for The Housemaid on physical media. The disc editions include a Limited Edition Digipack (pictured above), Blu-ray, and DVD arrive on March 17, 2026.
Bonus features are also included on Blu-ray Discs such as audio commentary, “A Peek Inside” featurette, deleted scenes, “From Page to Panic: Making The Housemaid,” “Secrets of the Winchester House: a Housemaid Tour,” and theatrical trailers.
Bonus Features
- Audio commentary with Director Paul Feig
- Audio commentary with Paul Feig and Creative Team
- A Peek Inside – Featurette
- Deleted Scenes
- From Page to Panic: Making The Housemaid
- Theatrical Trailers
- Secrets of the Winchester House: a Housemaid Tour
- Optional English SDH, Spanish, and French subtitles for the main feature
Pre-orders
- The Housemaid (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Digipack
$34.99 $33.10$34.99 Amazon Exclusive
- The Housemaid (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital $42.99 Amazon
- The Housemaid (2025) Blu-ray/Digital
$39.99 $29.18$39.99 Amazon
- The Housemaid (2025) Digital 4k UHD/HD $24.99 Prime Video
- The Housemaid (2025) DVD
$24.47$29.96 Amazon
Summary: A struggling young woman is relieved by the chance for a fresh start as a maid for a wealthy couple. Soon, she discovers that the family’s secrets are far more dangerous than her own.