The Housemaid Release Dates & Details Revealed On 4k, Blu-ray & DVD

Lionsgate Home Entertainment has revealed the release dates and details for The Housemaid on physical media. The disc editions include a Limited Edition Digipack (pictured above), Blu-ray, and DVD arrive on March 17, 2026.

Bonus features are also included on Blu-ray Discs such as audio commentary, “A Peek Inside” featurette, deleted scenes, “From Page to Panic: Making The Housemaid,” “Secrets of the Winchester House: a Housemaid Tour,” and theatrical trailers.

Bonus Features

Audio commentary with Director Paul Feig

Audio commentary with Paul Feig and Creative Team

A Peek Inside – Featurette

Deleted Scenes

From Page to Panic: Making The Housemaid

Theatrical Trailers

Secrets of the Winchester House: a Housemaid Tour

Optional English SDH, Spanish, and French subtitles for the main feature

Summary: A struggling young woman is relieved by the chance for a fresh start as a maid for a wealthy couple. Soon, she discovers that the family’s secrets are far more dangerous than her own.