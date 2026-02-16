Home4k Blu-rayThe Housemaid Release Dates & Details Revealed On 4k, Blu-ray & DVD
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscDVDNews

The Housemaid Release Dates & Details Revealed On 4k, Blu-ray & DVD

HD Report
By HD Report
0
The Housemaid (2025) Digipack 4k inner pack
The Housemaid (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Digipack $34.99 Buy on Amazon

Lionsgate Home Entertainment has revealed the release dates and details for The Housemaid on physical media. The disc editions include a Limited Edition Digipack (pictured above), Blu-ray, and DVD arrive on March 17, 2026.

Bonus features are also included on Blu-ray Discs such as audio commentary, “A Peek Inside” featurette, deleted scenes, “From Page to Panic: Making The Housemaid,” “Secrets of the Winchester House: a Housemaid Tour,” and theatrical trailers.

Bonus Features

  • Audio commentary with Director Paul Feig
  • Audio commentary with Paul Feig and Creative Team
  • A Peek Inside – Featurette
  • Deleted Scenes
  • From Page to Panic: Making The Housemaid
  • Theatrical Trailers
  • Secrets of the Winchester House: a Housemaid Tour
  • Optional English SDH, Spanish, and French subtitles for the main feature

Pre-orders

  • The Housemaid (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Digipack $34.99 $33.10 $34.99 Amazon Exclusive
  • The Housemaid (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital $42.99 Amazon
  • The Housemaid (2025) Blu-ray/Digital $39.99 $29.18 $39.99 Amazon
  • The Housemaid (2025) Digital 4k UHD/HD $24.99 Prime Video
  • The Housemaid (2025) DVD $24.47 $29.96 Amazon
The Housemaid 4k UHD slipcover
The Housemaid (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Buy on Amazon
The Housemaid Blu-ray slipcover
The Housemaid (2025) Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon
The Housemaid (2025) digital poster
The Housemaid (2025) Digital Buy/Rent Prime Video

Summary: A struggling young woman is relieved by the chance for a fresh start as a maid for a wealthy couple. Soon, she discovers that the family’s secrets are far more dangerous than her own.

Previous article
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: Season 3 Is Releasing On Disc Including A Limited SteelBook
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Trek Starfleet Academy!


Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning


Wicked: For Good Collector's Gift Set

Wicked: For Good 4k UHD/BD/Digital Collector's Giftset
Wicked: For Good Collector's Giftset Buy on Amazon

Predator: Badlands 4k

Predator: Badlands (2025) 4k Blu-ray

One Battle After Another

One Battle After Another 4k Blu-ray
One Battle After Another 4k UHD Buy on Amazon

The Dark Knight Trilogy SteelBook Case

Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Digital
The Dark Knight Trilogy 4k UHD/BD Limited SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive!


Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy 4k

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy Limited Edition 4K UHD
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy Limited Edition 4K UHD Buy on Amazon

Classic James Bond in 4k/HDR/Atmos!

James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection 4k Blu-ray angle
James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Middle-Earth 6 Film Collection

Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection 4k UHD BD Digital

Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Friends in 4k!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2026 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Star Trek- Strange New Worlds - Season Three Blu-ray flat

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: Season 3 Is Releasing On Disc...

HD Report - 0
28 Years Later- The Bone Temple 4k Blu-ray SteelBook

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple Release Dates & Details On...

HD Report - 0
Die My Love 2025 4k Blu-ray flat

Die My Love Is Releasing On 4k UHD, Blu-ray, & DVD

HD Report - 0