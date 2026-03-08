The Devil’s Advocate Has Been Remastered In 4k With Dolby Vision

Home4k Blu-rayThe Devil’s Advocate Has Been Remastered In 4k With Dolby Vision
The Devil’s Advocate (1997) starring Keanu Reeves, Al Pacino, and Charlize Theron is releasing on 4k Blu-ray from Shout! Studios on March 10, 2026.

The film has been upgraded from a 4k transfer of the original camera negatives and remastered for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray with Dolby Vision/HDR10. The soundtrack is offered in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1.

The Devil’s Advocate on 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray is priced $38.98 on Amazon. (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Bonus Features

  • Audio Commentary with Director Taylor Hackford
  • Deleted Scenes
  • Theatrical Trailer

Summary: An exceptionally adept Florida lawyer is offered a job at a high-end New York City law firm with a high-end boss – the biggest opportunity of his career to date.

Upcoming 4k Blu-ray Movie Releases In March, 2026 [Updated]
