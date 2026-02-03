Home4k Blu-rayHamnet Release Dates & Details Revealed On 4k UHD, Blu-ray, Streaming, &...
Hamnet Release Dates & Details Revealed On 4k UHD, Blu-ray, Streaming, & DVD

Hamnet (2025)
We’ve got the release dates for Chloé Zhao’s Oscar nominated drama Hamnet (2025) on disc and digital. The movie first premieres in digital formats on February 3, 2026. Physical media editions, including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD will release on March 3, 2026.

The 2-disc Collector’s Edition from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment includes copies of the film on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital. The single-disc Blu-ray Collector’s Edition includes a Digital Copy.

Bonus features include Family in Forever, Cultivating Creativity, Recreating the Tudor Period, and Feature Commentary with Director Chloé Zhao.

On 4k Blu-ray, Hamnet is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision/HDR10 at 1.78:1 aspect ratio. The soundtrack is provided in Dolby Atmos on both 4k Blu-ray and HD Blu-ray.

Hamnet is priced $32.98 (4k Blu-ray), $27.98 (Blu-ray), and $22.98 (DVD) on Amazon. (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Pre-orders

  Hamnet (2025) 4k UHD/Blu-ray/Digital $27.99 $32.98 Amazon
  Hamnet (2025) 4k Blu-ray (Region-free Import) £20.82 Amazon UK
  Hamnet (2025) Blu-ray/Digital $22.99 $27.98 Amazon
  Hamnet (2025) DVD $17.99 $22.98 Amazon
  Hamnet (2025) Digital 4k UHD/HD $19.99 (Rent) $24.99 (Buy) Prime Video
Hamnet (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital specs
Hamnet (2025) Blu-ray/Digital
Summary: After losing their son Hamnet to plague, Agnes and William Shakespeare grapple with grief in 16th-century England. A healer, Agnes must find strength to care for her surviving children while processing her devastating loss.

