Upcoming 4k Blu-ray Disc Releases In February, 2026 [Updated]

February is poised to be another great month for Ultra HD Blu-ray releases, including movies arriving on disc for the first time and classic titles that have been restored in 4k. A few restorations we’re looking forward to include Ben-Hur, All the President’s Men, and Guillermo del Toro’s Mimic.

New movie releases include Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, Predator: Badlands, and Sisu: Road to Revenge, to name a few. Repackaged movies include Fifty Shades: 3-Movie Collection, Lawrence of Arabia in a 4-disc standard 4k edition, David Fincher’s Se7en, and Friday the 13th: Part 2 in a 45th Anniversary edition.

Finally, if you’re a collector, the Wicked: For Good Limited Edition Gift Set is dated for release on Feb. 3, 2026. See more titles below with links to purchase from Amazon, Walmart, Lionsgate Limited, and others.

New 4k Blu-ray Releases, February, 2026

Feb. 3, 2026

Wicked: For Good (2025) Limited Edition Movie Gift Set Amazon Exclusive

3:10 to Yuma (1957) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon Fifty Shades: 3-Movie Collection 4k Blu-ray/Digital Universal Amazon NEW

4k Blu-ray/Digital Universal Amazon Friday the 13th (2009) Special Edition Arrow Amazon NEW

Special Edition Arrow Amazon Friday the 13th: Part 2 (1981) 45th Anniversary 4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon NEW

45th Anniversary 4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon Keeper (2025) 4k UHD/BD Decal Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD Decal Amazon Wicked: For Good (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Collector’s Giftset $229.99 Amazon Exclusive NEW

Feb. 10, 2026

Dead Again (1991) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon Hide and go Shriek (1988) 4k UHD/BD Limited Edition Terror Vision pending

Lawrence of Arabia (1962) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Standard Edition Sony Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD/Digital Standard Edition Sony Amazon Patchwork (2015) Limited Edition 1,500 copies Terror Vision

Playtime (1967) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon Rockers (1978) 4k UHD/BD MVD Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD MVD Amazon Se7en (1995) 4k Blu-ray/Digital reissue Warner Bros. Amazon NEW

4k Blu-ray/Digital reissue Warner Bros. Amazon Student Bodies (1981) Limited Edition Terror Vision

The Big Heat (1988) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon NEW

Feb. 13, 2026

Seal Purpose: Celebrating 30 years… Mercury Studios Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!

Feb. 17, 2026

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Buy on Amazon

A Beautiful Mind (2001) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Universal Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!

4k UHD/BD/Digital Universal Amazon All the President’s Men (1976) 4k UHD/Digital SteelBook Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!

4k UHD/Digital SteelBook Amazon All the President’s Men (1976) 4k UHD/Digital Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!

4k UHD/Digital Amazon Ben-Hur (1959) 3-disc 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!

3-disc 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon Ben-Hur (1959) 3-disc 4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!

3-disc 4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon Brotherhood of the Wolf (2001) 3-disc 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Shout! Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!

3-disc 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Shout! Amazon Dead Silence (2007) 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Shout! Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!

4k UHD/BD SteelBook Shout! Amazon Double Impact (1991) 4k UHD MVD Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!

4k UHD MVD Amazon Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Universal (2025) Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!

4k UHD/BD/Digital Universal (2025) Amazon Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Universal (2025) NEW PRE-ORDER! Amazon

4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Universal (2025) Amazon Frontier Crucible (2025) 4k UHD Well Go USA Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!

4k UHD Well Go USA Amazon Knock Off (1998) 4k UHD MVD Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!

4k UHD MVD Amazon Mean Girls (2004) 4k UHD/Digital Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!

4k UHD/Digital Amazon Nightcrawler (2014) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Studios Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

4k UHD/BD Shout! Studios Amazon Now You See Me: Now You Don’t (2025) Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon Exclusive NEW PRE-ORDER!

Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon Exclusive Now You See Me: Now You Don’t (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!

4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon Now You See Me: Now You Don’t (2025) Blu-ray/Digital Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!

Blu-ray/Digital Amazon Predator: Badlands (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!

4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon Predator: Badlands (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!

4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon Predator: Badlands (2025) Blu-ray/Digital Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!

Blu-ray/Digital Amazon Ray (2004) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!

4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon Scream (1996) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Paramount Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!

4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Paramount Amazon Silent Night, Deadly Night (2025) 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Cineverse Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!

4k UHD/BD SteelBook Cineverse Amazon Silent Night, Deadly Night (2025) 4k UHD/BD Cineverse Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!

4k UHD/BD Cineverse Amazon Sisu: Road to Revenge (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Sony Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!

4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Sony Amazon Small Soldiers (1998) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Paramount Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!

4k UHD/BD/Digital Paramount Amazon Trick ‘r Treat (2007) 4k UHD Arrow Video Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!

4k UHD Arrow Video Amazon The Doors (1991) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Lionsgate Limited NEW PRE-ORDER!

4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Lionsgate Limited The Visitor (1979) 4k UHD Limited Edition Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!

4k UHD Limited Edition Amazon Wrath of Man (2021) 4k SteelBook Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!

Feb. 24, 2026

Mimic (1997) 3-disc 4k UHD/BDx2 Kino Lorber Buy on Amazon

At Close Range (1986) Cinématographe Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

Cinématographe Amazon Excalibur (1981) 4k UHD Arrow Video Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

4k UHD Arrow Video Amazon ‘Gator Bait Collection (1973-1988) Limited Edition Terror Vision

Happy Hell Night (1992) Terror Vision

Ilsa, The Tigress of Siberia (1977) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon Mimic (1997) 3-disc 4k UHD/BDx2 Kino Lorber Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

3-disc 4k UHD/BDx2 Kino Lorber Amazon Network (1976) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon Prison on Fire I & II Shout! Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

Shout! Amazon Port of Shadows (1938) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon Retribution (1987) Severin Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

Severin Amazon Richard Pryor: Here and Now (1983) Sony Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

Sony Amazon Somewhere in Time (1980) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon Tank Girl (1995) 4k UHD/BD Vinegar Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

4k UHD/BD Vinegar Amazon Terror Firmer (1999) Severin Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

Severin Amazon The Ghost (1963) Severin Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

Severin Amazon The Girl Who Leapt Through Time (1983) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon The Great Silence (1968) Film Movement Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

Film Movement Amazon The Man Who Wasn’t There (2001) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon The Phantom of the Opera (1998) Vinegar Syndrome Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

Vinegar Syndrome Amazon True Romance (1993) Special Edition Arrow Video Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

Special Edition Arrow Video Amazon Westworld (1973) 4k UHD Limited Edition Arrow Video Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

Feb. 25, 2026