Now You See Me, Now You Don’t Release Date & Details On 4k UHD, Blu-ray & DVD

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t (2025) Limited Edition 4k SteelBook Amazon Exclusive

Lionsgate has revealed the release date for Now You See Me: Now You Don’t (2025) on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD, and a Amazon Exclusive Limited Edition SteelBook will be February 17, 2026.

Both 4k Blu-ray combo editions include copies of the film on Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital. The single-disc Blu-ray edition includes a Digital Copy. Bonus features include audio commentary, several featurettes, and deleted/extended scenes (see details below).

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t is priced $28.82 on Blu-ray, $30.89 on 4k Blu-ray, $34.99 for the Limited Edition SteelBook, and $26.46 on DVD. Buy on Amazon

Special Features

Audio Commentary with Director Ruben Fleischer and Producer Bobby Cohen

Lord of Illusions

Now You See Me… Again

Heart of Stone

Quick Change

Nothing Up My Sleeve

The Magic Castle

Deleted and Extended Scenes

Original Trailer

Optional English SDH, Spanish, and French Subtitles for the main feature

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t 4k UHD/BD/Digital Buy on Amazon

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t DVD Buy on Amazon