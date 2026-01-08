Home4k Blu-rayNow You See Me, Now You Don't Release Date & Details On...
Now You See Me, Now You Don't Release Date & Details On 4k UHD, Blu-ray & DVD

Now You See Me- Now You Don't 4k SteelBook
Now You See Me: Now You Don’t (2025) Limited Edition 4k SteelBook Amazon Exclusive

Lionsgate has revealed the release date for Now You See Me: Now You Don’t (2025) on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD, and a Amazon Exclusive Limited Edition SteelBook will be February 17, 2026.

Both 4k Blu-ray combo editions include copies of the film on Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital. The single-disc Blu-ray edition includes a Digital Copy. Bonus features include audio commentary, several featurettes, and deleted/extended scenes (see details below).

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t is priced $28.82 on Blu-ray, $30.89 on 4k Blu-ray, $34.99 for the Limited Edition SteelBook, and $26.46 on DVD. Buy on Amazon

Special Features

  • Audio Commentary with Director Ruben Fleischer and Producer Bobby Cohen
  • Lord of Illusions
  • Now You See Me… Again
  • Heart of Stone
  • Quick Change
  • Nothing Up My Sleeve
  • The Magic Castle
  • Deleted and Extended Scenes
  • Original Trailer
  • Optional English SDH, Spanish, and French Subtitles for the main feature
Now You See Me: Now You Don't 4k Blu-ray
Now You See Me: Now You Don’t 4k UHD/BD/Digital Buy on Amazon
Now You See Me: Now You Don't Blu-ray
Now You See Me: Now You Don’t Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon
Now You See Me: Now You Don't (2025) DVD
Now You See Me: Now You Don’t DVD Buy on Amazon
Now You See Me- Now You Don't poster wide
Now You See Me: Now You Don’t (2025) Buy/Rent Prime Video
Predator: Badlands Is Up For Pre-order On 4k UHD, Blu-ray, & SteelBook Editions
