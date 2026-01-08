Now You See Me, Now You Don’t Release Date & Details On 4k UHD, Blu-ray & DVD

Lionsgate has revealed the release date for Now You See Me: Now You Don’t (2025) on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD, and a Amazon Exclusive Limited Edition SteelBook will be February 17, 2026.
Both 4k Blu-ray combo editions include copies of the film on Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital. The single-disc Blu-ray edition includes a Digital Copy. Bonus features include audio commentary, several featurettes, and deleted/extended scenes (see details below).
Now You See Me: Now You Don’t is priced $28.82 on Blu-ray, $30.89 on 4k Blu-ray, $34.99 for the Limited Edition SteelBook, and $26.46 on DVD. Buy on Amazon
Special Features
- Audio Commentary with Director Ruben Fleischer and Producer Bobby Cohen
- Lord of Illusions
- Now You See Me… Again
- Heart of Stone
- Quick Change
- Nothing Up My Sleeve
- The Magic Castle
- Deleted and Extended Scenes
- Original Trailer
- Optional English SDH, Spanish, and French Subtitles for the main feature