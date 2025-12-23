David Fincher’s Se7en Is Releasing In Repackaged 4k Blu-ray/Digital Combo

Se7en (1995) 4k UHD/Digital Repackage (Feb. 10, 2026) Buy on Amazon

David Fincher’s Se7en (1995) is releasing in a repackaged 4k Blu-ray/Digital edition on February 10, 2026. The single disc edition from Warner Bros. Entertainment appears to be the same as the standard edition released in January, 2025, albeit without a slipcover.

It’s curious why Warner Bros. would repackage Se7en on 4k Blu-ray when the original standard edition is still readily available to purchase (only $21.99 on Amazon), while the Se7en 4k UHD/Digital repackage is priced $29.18 (List: $29.99) on Amazon.

Legacy features on the HD Blu-ray include bonus content such as commentaries from David Fincher, Brad Pitt, and Morgan Freeman, added/extended scenes, alternate ending, production design still photos, and more.

Bonus Features

4 Commentaries Featuring Director David Fincher, Actors Brad Pitt and Morgan Freeman, and Other Collaborators on the Film

Additional / Extended Scenes

Alternate Endings

Exploration of the Opening Title Sequence from Multiple Video Angles with Various Audio Mixes and 2 Commentary Tracks

Production Design and Still Photographs with Commentaries

The Notebooks: Full Motion Video Details ‘John Doe’s’ Writings

Mastering for the Home Theater: Includes Alternate Angles and Audio Between Original and New Masters

Theatrical Trailer

Se7en (1995) 4k UHD/Digital Repackage (Feb. 10, 2026) Buy on Amazon

Se7en (1995) 4k UHD/Digital (Jan. 7, 2025) Buy on Amazon

Description: Two cops (Brad Pitt and Morgan Freeman) track a brilliant and elusive killer who orchestrates a string of horrific murders, each kill targeting a practitioner of one of the Seven Deadly Sins. Gwyneth Paltrow also stars in this acclaimed thriller set in a dour, drizzly city sick with pain and blight. David Fincher (Fight Club, Zodiac, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button) guides the action – physical, mental and spiritual – with a sure understanding of what terrifies us, right up to a stunning denouement that will rip the scar tissue off the most hardened soul.