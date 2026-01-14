Home4k Blu-ray90s Cult Classic Tank Girl Has Been Restored In 4k With Dolby...
90s Cult Classic Tank Girl Has Been Restored In 4k With Dolby Vision HDR

Tank Girl (1995) 4k UHD
90s cult classic Tank Girl (1995) has been restored in 4k and remastered for release on 4k Blu-ray. The 2-disc edition from Vinegar Syndrome’s “Ultra” label includes an HD Blu-ray copy and ships on February 24, 2026.

On 4k Blu-ray, Tank Girl is presented in 2160p (4K) resolution with Dolby Vision High-Dynamic-Range. The new director-supervised restoration was derived from the original 35mm camera negatives. Audio specs are pending. Subtitles are provided in English SDH.

Tank Girl on 4k Blu-ray with Blu-ray copy is available on Amazon.

Bonus Features

  • Newly scanned & restored in 4K from its 35mm original camera negative
  • Director-approved presentation
  • Commentary track with author and entertainment journalist Kristen Lopez
  • “Artful Inspiration” (13 min) – a new featurette with director Rachel Talalay and artist Gary Baseman
  • “Gotta Be Me” (14 min) – a new interview with actress Lori Petty
  • “Badass Feminine Energy” (11 min) – a new interview with production designer Catherine Hardwicke
  • “Donning the Ears” (12 min) – a new interview with actor Scott Coffey
  • “An Eye for the Apocalypse” (12 min) – a new interview with casting director Pam Dixon
  • “Punk Rock Post-Apocalypse” (24 min) – a new interview with costume designer Arianne Phillips
  • “Meet the Rippers” (12 min) – a new featurette with Stan Winston’s crew and Legacy Effects co-founders J. Alan Scott and Shane P. Mahan
  • “Tank in Translation” (15 min) – a new interview with storyboard artist and second unit director Peter Ramsey
  • “The Making of Tank Girl” (5 min) – an archival making-of featurette
  • Original ending (2 min)
  • Original trailer
  • Reversible sleeve artwork

Gallery

Tank Girl (1995) frame grab
Tank Girl (1995) frame grab
Tank Girl (1995) frame grab
Tank Girl (1995) frame grab

Summary: Rebecca’s simply not having an easy time of things. It’s not merely that her life is difficult in 2033, scavenging in the drought-ridden, post-comet ravaged Earth, but her crew of fellow renegades has just been raided by the brutal troops of Water & Power, killing her boyfriend and imprisoning her and her friend Sam. Only the Rippers, a lethal band of engineered half-kangaroo/half-man super-soldiers, are left to challenge Kesslee, the cruel, power-mad leader of W&P bent on crushing the underground and controlling all the remaining water in the world. But now that Rebecca’s got designs on stealing a tank and convincing her new pal Jet Girl to break out of confinement with her, things might be looking up.

A cult film firmly rooted in an equally cheeky cult comic, TANK GIRL infused Jamie Hewlett’s original character with uniquely Generation X traits, proudly independent defiance, and a flippant irreverence rarely seen in female characters of the time. Set in a post-apocalyptic world masterfully designed by Catherine Hardwicke (Tombstone, I’m Gonna Git You Sucka), and boasting a near-endless amount of costumes by Arianne Phillips (The Crow, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood), particularly for the lead character, few films of the Riot Grrrl/grunge era still hold such vitality. Directed by Rachel Talalay (Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare), with designs by legendary effects artist Stan Winston (and team), as well as a crack soundtrack supervised by Courtney Love of Hole, it stars Lori Petty (Point Break, Orange is the New Black) in the titular role, as well as Ice-T (New Jack City, Surviving the Game), Naomi Watts (Mulholland Drive, Eastern Promises), Jeff Kober (Out of Bounds, The First Power), and Malcolm McDowell (A Clockwork Orange, Class of 1999).

