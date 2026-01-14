90s Cult Classic Tank Girl Has Been Restored In 4k With Dolby Vision HDR

Tank Girl (1995) 4k UHD/BD Buy on Amazon

90s cult classic Tank Girl (1995) has been restored in 4k and remastered for release on 4k Blu-ray. The 2-disc edition from Vinegar Syndrome’s “Ultra” label includes an HD Blu-ray copy and ships on February 24, 2026.

On 4k Blu-ray, Tank Girl is presented in 2160p (4K) resolution with Dolby Vision High-Dynamic-Range. The new director-supervised restoration was derived from the original 35mm camera negatives. Audio specs are pending. Subtitles are provided in English SDH.

Bonus Features

Newly scanned & restored in 4K from its 35mm original camera negative

Director-approved presentation

Commentary track with author and entertainment journalist Kristen Lopez

“Artful Inspiration” (13 min) – a new featurette with director Rachel Talalay and artist Gary Baseman

“Gotta Be Me” (14 min) – a new interview with actress Lori Petty

“Badass Feminine Energy” (11 min) – a new interview with production designer Catherine Hardwicke

“Donning the Ears” (12 min) – a new interview with actor Scott Coffey

“An Eye for the Apocalypse” (12 min) – a new interview with casting director Pam Dixon

“Punk Rock Post-Apocalypse” (24 min) – a new interview with costume designer Arianne Phillips

“Meet the Rippers” (12 min) – a new featurette with Stan Winston’s crew and Legacy Effects co-founders J. Alan Scott and Shane P. Mahan

“Tank in Translation” (15 min) – a new interview with storyboard artist and second unit director Peter Ramsey

“The Making of Tank Girl” (5 min) – an archival making-of featurette

Original ending (2 min)

Original trailer

Reversible sleeve artwork

Gallery

Summary: Rebecca’s simply not having an easy time of things. It’s not merely that her life is difficult in 2033, scavenging in the drought-ridden, post-comet ravaged Earth, but her crew of fellow renegades has just been raided by the brutal troops of Water & Power, killing her boyfriend and imprisoning her and her friend Sam. Only the Rippers, a lethal band of engineered half-kangaroo/half-man super-soldiers, are left to challenge Kesslee, the cruel, power-mad leader of W&P bent on crushing the underground and controlling all the remaining water in the world. But now that Rebecca’s got designs on stealing a tank and convincing her new pal Jet Girl to break out of confinement with her, things might be looking up.

A cult film firmly rooted in an equally cheeky cult comic, TANK GIRL infused Jamie Hewlett’s original character with uniquely Generation X traits, proudly independent defiance, and a flippant irreverence rarely seen in female characters of the time. Set in a post-apocalyptic world masterfully designed by Catherine Hardwicke (Tombstone, I’m Gonna Git You Sucka), and boasting a near-endless amount of costumes by Arianne Phillips (The Crow, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood), particularly for the lead character, few films of the Riot Grrrl/grunge era still hold such vitality. Directed by Rachel Talalay (Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare), with designs by legendary effects artist Stan Winston (and team), as well as a crack soundtrack supervised by Courtney Love of Hole, it stars Lori Petty (Point Break, Orange is the New Black) in the titular role, as well as Ice-T (New Jack City, Surviving the Game), Naomi Watts (Mulholland Drive, Eastern Promises), Jeff Kober (Out of Bounds, The First Power), and Malcolm McDowell (A Clockwork Orange, Class of 1999).