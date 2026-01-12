Fifty Shades Of Grey 3-Movie 4k Collection Includes Theatrical & Unrated Versions

Fifty Shades: 3-Movie Collection 4K UHD Digital Buy on Amazon

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment has scheduled the release of Fifty Shades 3-Movie Collection on 4k Blu-ray with Digital Copies on February 3, 2026.

The collection includes Fifty Shades of Grey (2015), Fifty Shades Darker (2017), and Fifty Shades Freed (2018), each with theatrical & unrated versions of the films.

Bonus features are available with each movie including featurettes, music videos, behind-the-scenes footage, deleted scenes, and more (see details below).

