Home4k Blu-rayFifty Shades Of Grey 3-Movie 4k Collection Includes Theatrical & Unrated Versions
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscDigital UHDNews

Fifty Shades Of Grey 3-Movie 4k Collection Includes Theatrical & Unrated Versions

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Fifty Shades: 3-Movie Collection 4K UHD Digital Buy on Amazon

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment has scheduled the release of Fifty Shades 3-Movie Collection on 4k Blu-ray with Digital Copies on February 3, 2026.

The collection includes Fifty Shades of Grey (2015), Fifty Shades Darker (2017), and Fifty Shades Freed (2018), each with theatrical & unrated versions of the films.

Bonus features are available with each movie including featurettes, music videos, behind-the-scenes footage, deleted scenes, and more (see details below).

Fifty Shades 3-Movie Collection is priced $39.98. Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Fifty Shades: 3-Movie Collection 4K UHD Digital specs
Fifty Shades: 3-Movie Collection 4K UHD Digital Buy on Amazon
Previous article
One Battle After Another 4k Frame Grabs
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Trek Starfleet Academy!


Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning


Wicked: For Good Collector's Gift Set

Wicked: For Good 4k UHD/BD/Digital Collector's Giftset
Wicked: For Good Collector's Giftset Buy on Amazon

Predator: Badlands 4k

Predator: Badlands (2025) 4k Blu-ray

One Battle After Another

One Battle After Another 4k Blu-ray
One Battle After Another 4k UHD Buy on Amazon

The Dark Knight Trilogy SteelBook Case

Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Digital
The Dark Knight Trilogy 4k UHD/BD Limited SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive!


Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy 4k

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy Limited Edition 4K UHD
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy Limited Edition 4K UHD Buy on Amazon

Classic James Bond in 4k/HDR/Atmos!

James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection 4k Blu-ray angle
James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Middle-Earth 6 Film Collection

Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection 4k UHD BD Digital

Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Friends in 4k!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2026 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
One Battle After Another frame grab 4k

One Battle After Another 4k Frame Grabs

HD Report - 0
One Battle After Another poster

Upcoming 4k Blu-ray Releases January, 2026 [Updated]

HD Report - 0
Song Sung Blue 2025 featured

Song Sung Blue Release Dates Announced on Blu-ray & Streaming Digital

HD Report - 0