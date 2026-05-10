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The Office: The Complete Series – Superfan Extended Episodes Features Over 25 Hours Of Unaired Footage

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The Office: The Complete Series – Superfan Extended Episodes
The Office: The Complete Series – Superfan Extended Episodes Buy on Amazon

The Office: The Complete Series – Superfan Extended Episodes is releasing July 14, 2026, on Blu-ray Disc. The 30-disc set from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment includes all episodes from 9 seasons plus over 25 hours of unaired footage.

The Office: The Complete Series – Superfan Extended Episodes is priced $96.84. Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Description: Get ready to work overtime with The Office: The Complete Series – Superfan Extended Episodes featuring over 25 hours of unaired* footage woven into the original broadcast episodes! Join Michael Scott (Steve Carell), Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson), Jim Halpert (John Krasinski), Pam Beesly (Jenna Fischer) and the rest of the employees at Scranton’s most infamous paper company, Dunder Mifflin, as they have the ups and downs of their everyday work lives chronicled documentary style. Developed for American television by Primetime Emmy® Award winner Greg Daniels, he and the original creative team behind the show have expanded and reconstructed every single episode in the series to bring you The Office like you’ve never seen it before! *During initial TV broadcast run.

The Office: The Complete Series – Superfan Extended Episodes
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