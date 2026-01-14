Ben-Hur (1959) 4k Restoration US & UK Editions, Release Dates & Details

Home4k Blu-rayBen-Hur (1959) 4k Restoration US & UK Editions, Release Dates & Details
Ben-Hur Collectors Edition with 4k Steelbook
Ben-Hur (1959) Collectors Edition 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray SteelBook Buy on Amazon UK

11x Academy Award winner Ben-Hur (1959) is releasing on 4k Blu-ray for the first time. The newly restored film arrives in US stores on February 17, 2026, in a standard edition and limited edition SteelBook both with 3 discs and a code to redeem a Digital Copy.

A Ben-Hur (1959) 4k UHD/BD Collector’s Edition (pictured above) is up for pre-order from Amazon UK (release date pending). The edition features a SteelBook disc case, a rigid slipcase, two theatrical posters, a 64-page booklet, double-sided lobby cards, costume sketch cards, and studio plan card.

New extras on the discs include Ben-Hur: Anatomy of an Epic and The Cinematography of Scale, along with legacy extras such as Ben-Hur: The Making of an Epic, Ben-Hur: A Journey Through Pictures, screen tests, and audio commentary.

On 4k Blu-ray and in Digital 4k UHD, Ben-Hur is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision/HDR10. The soundtrack is offered in a new Dolby Atmos mix as well as DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. Subtitles are available in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

The 3-disc Ben-Hur Limited Edition SteelBook is list priced $34.99 $42.99 on Amazon. The 3-disc standard edition is priced $19.96 $29.98 on Amazon. (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee.)

The Ben-Hur (1959) Collectors Edition 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray SteelBook is priced £49.99 on Amazon UK. (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Bonus Features

  • NEW Ben-Hur: Anatomy of an Epic
  • NEW The Cinematography of Scale
  • Charlton Heston & Ben-Hur: A Personal Journey
  • Ben-Hur: The Making of an Epic
  • Ben-Hur: A Journey Through Pictures
  • Screen Tests: George Baker and William Russell
  • Screen Tests: Leslie Nielsen and Cesare Danova
  • Screen Tests: Leslie Nielsen and Yale Wexler
  • Screen Tests: Haya Harareet and Make-Up Test
  • Audio Commentary by Film Historian T. Gene Hatcher with Charlton Heston (2 Parts)
  • Music Only Track Showcasing Mikos Rózsa’s Award-Winning Score (2 Parts)
  • English SDH, Spanish, and French subtitles for the main feature

Collector’s Edition (UK Distribution) Additional Features

  • SteelBook
  • Rigid Slipcase
  • 2x Theatrical Posters
  • 64-Page Booklet
  • 2x Doubled Sided Lobby Cards
  • 3x Costume Sketch Cards
  • 1x Studio Plan Card
Ben-Hur (1959) 4k UHD
Ben-Hur (1959) 4k UHD/Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon
Ben-Hur (1959) 4k UHD SteelBook
Ben-Hur (1959) 4k UHD/Blu-ray/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon
Ben-Hur 1959 4k UHD Steelbook
Ben-Hur (1959) 4k UHD/Blu-ray SteelBook Buy on Amazon UK
Ben-Hur (1959) 4k UHD SteelBook
Ben-Hur (1959) 4k UHD/Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

Description: The winner of 11 Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor, Ben-Hur stands as one of the greatest Hollywood epics ever filmed. A member of the Jewish nobility living in Jerusalem, Judah Ben-Hur (Charlton Heston) lives a religious life and peacefully opposes the tyrannical occupation of Judea by Rome. When a boyhood friend, Messala (Stephen Boyd), returns to the region as a Roman official, he and Judah become estranged due to Messala's fanatical loyalty to Rome and ruthless indifference to the fate of Judea. Casting friendship aside, Messala fabricates a charge of treason against Ben-Hur, his sister and mother, all of whom are arrested by Roman soldiers. While the fate of his family remains unknown to him, Judah is condemned to spend the rest of his life enslaved on a Roman warship. However, his fate takes a fortuitous turn when he saves the life of the fleet commander, Quintus Arrius (Jack Hawkins). Freed from slavery, Judah becomes Arrius' adopted son and a horse trainer. Rather than forgetting his past to become the heir of the Roman aristocrat, Judah sets his sights on finding his family and exacting his revenge on the treacherous Messala, which Judah eventually doe

