Wicked: For Good Will Release In This Limited Edition Movie Gift Set With Certficate of Authenticity

Wicked: For Good (2025) Limited Edition Movie Gift Set Amazon Exclusive

Along with standard Blu-ray and SteelBook editions of Wicked: For Good, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment will also release an exclusive Limited Edition Movie Gift Set of the Wicked sequel.

The Amazon Exclusive includes an Emerald City-inspired gold toned collectible, keepsake box, 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital Code with exclusive packaging, and certificate of authenticity.

The Wicked: For Good Limited Edition Movie Gift Set is currently priced $229 on Amazon. (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

The Limited Edition Gift Set goes hand-in-hand with the Wicked (2025) Limited Edition Gift Set released last year, which also includes a certificate of authenticity.

Description: The cinematic cultural sensation returns with the epic conclusion to the untold story of the witches of Oz. Elphaba and Glinda are now estranged, each living with the consequences of their choices. Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo), now demonized as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile, continuing her fight to expose The Wizard. Meanwhile, Glinda (Ariana Grande) has become a glamorous symbol of Goodness, basking in the perks of fame and popularity. As the angry citizens of Oz rise up against the Wicked Witch, Glinda and Elphaba must reunite and truly see each other—if they are to change themselves, and all of Oz. Bring home the adventure and prepare to be changed…for good.