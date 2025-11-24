Home4k Blu-rayWicked: For Good Will Release In This Limited Edition Movie Gift Set...
Wicked: For Good Will Release In This Limited Edition Movie Gift Set With Certficate of Authenticity

Along with standard Blu-ray and SteelBook editions of Wicked: For Good, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment will also release an exclusive Limited Edition Movie Gift Set of the Wicked sequel.

The Amazon Exclusive includes an Emerald City-inspired gold toned collectible, keepsake box, 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital Code with exclusive packaging, and certificate of authenticity.

The Wicked: For Good Limited Edition Movie Gift Set is currently priced $229 on Amazon. (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

The Limited Edition Gift Set goes hand-in-hand with the Wicked (2025) Limited Edition Gift Set released last year, which also includes a certificate of authenticity.

See other Wicked: For Good pre-orders for streaming digital and disc editions.

Wicked- For Good - Amazon Exclusive Giftset open
Wicked: For Good (2025) Limited Edition Movie Gift Set Amazon Exclusive

Description: The cinematic cultural sensation returns with the epic conclusion to the untold story of the witches of Oz. Elphaba and Glinda are now estranged, each living with the consequences of their choices. Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo), now demonized as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile, continuing her fight to expose The Wizard. Meanwhile, Glinda (Ariana Grande) has become a glamorous symbol of Goodness, basking in the perks of fame and popularity. As the angry citizens of Oz rise up against the Wicked Witch, Glinda and Elphaba must reunite and truly see each other—if they are to change themselves, and all of Oz. Bring home the adventure and prepare to be changed…for good.

Wicked: For Good Is Up For Pre-order On Disc & Digital Including Collector’s & SteelBook Editions [Updated]
Black Friday Deal: Panasonic’s Top Rated 4k Blu-ray Player Is 27% Off
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

