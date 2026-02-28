Scarlet Is Releasing In Digital, 4k UHD, Blu-ray & SteelBook Editions

Home4k Blu-rayScarlet Is Releasing In Digital, 4k UHD, Blu-ray & SteelBook Editions
Scarlet (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Japanese animated fantasy film Scarlet (2025) written and directed by Mamoru Hosoda is releasing on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital. The disc editions are expected on May 19, following an earlier digital premiere expected early March, 2026.

In physical media, Scarlet has been packaged in a Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook and standard Blu-ray/Digital edition from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment.

Both the 4k and Blu-ray editions of Scarlet include a code to redeem a Digital Copy via Movies Anywhere. Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Scarlet poster
Scarlet (2025) Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon
Scarlet digital poster
Scarlet (2025) Digital Buy/Rent on Prime Video

Description: From visionary Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Mamoru Hosoda (Best Animated Feature, MIRAI, 2018), a powerful, time-bending animated adventure about SCARLET, a medieval-era, sword-fighting princess on a dangerous quest to avenge the death of her father. After failing at her mission and finding herself gravely injured in the “Otherworld,” she encounters an idealistic young man from our present day who not only helps her to heal but shows her the possibility of a future free of bitterness and rage. When confronted again by her father’s killer, Scarlet faces her most daunting battle: can she break the cycle of hatred and find meaning in life beyond revenge?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Iy15XyEF0Ms

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Iy15XyEF0Ms

HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

