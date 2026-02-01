Lawrence of Arabia Is Releasing On 4k Blu-ray In This 4-Disc Standard Edition

Home4k Blu-rayLawrence of Arabia Is Releasing On 4k Blu-ray In This 4-Disc Standard...
In case you missed the release of Lawrence of Arabia in a Limited Edition SteelBook that quickly sold out (Read Review), the movie has been repackaged a standard edition that arrives on February 10, 2026.

The 4-disc edition from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment includes two 4k Blu-ray discs (Part 1 & 2), a Blu-ray disc with the restored version in 1080p, and a second Blu-ray with bonus material. The combo edition also includes a code to redeem a Digital Copy.

On 4k Blu-ray Lawrence of Arabia is presented with Dolby Vision and HDR10 High Dynamic Range color. Audio is provided in Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1.

Bonus features on the Blu-ray Discs include Secrets of Arabia: Feature-Length Picture-in-Graphics Track, Peter O’Toole Revisits Lawrence of Arabia, Making of Lawrence of Arabia Documentary, Deleted Balcony Scene with Introduction by Anne V. Coates, and more (see details below).

Lawrence of Arabia 4-disc 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray edition is priced $32.99 (List: $45.99) on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Disks 1 & 2 (4k Blu-ray)

  • PREVIOUSLY RESTORED IN 4K FROM THE ORIGINAL CAMERA NEGATIVE BY SONY PICTURES
  • DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION — feature split across two 4K Blu-ray discs
  • Dolby Atmos + 5.1 audio

Disk 3 (Blu-ray)

  • 4K RESTORATION OF THE FILM
  • 5.1 audio
  • Secrets of Arabia: Feature-Length Picture-in-Graphics Track

Disc 4 (Blu-ray)

  • Peter O’Toole Revisits Lawrence of Arabia
  • Making of Lawrence of Arabia Documentary
  • Deleted Balcony Scene with Introduction by Anne V. Coates
  • The Lure of the Desert: Martin Scorsese on Lawrence of Arabia
  • A Conversation with Steven Spielberg
  • Wind, Sand and Star: The Making of a Classic (1963 & 1970 Versions)
  • Maan, Jordan: The Camels Are Cast
  • In Search of Lawrence
  • Romance of Arabia
  • King Hussein Visits Lawrence of Arabia Set
  • In Love with the Desert Documentary
  • Lawrence at 50: A Classic Restored
  • Archival Interviews
    • Steven Spielberg on Lawrence of Arabia
    • William Friedkin on Lawrence of Arabia
    • Sydney Pollack on Lawrence of Arabia
  • New York Premiere Footage
  • Advertising Campaigns
  • Vintage Trailers & TV Spots

Lawrence of Arabia was first released on 4k Blu-ray in the Columbia Classics 4k UHD Collection Vol. 1 edition.

