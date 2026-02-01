Lawrence of Arabia Is Releasing On 4k Blu-ray In This 4-Disc Standard Edition

Lawrence of Arabia (1962) 4-disc 4k standard edition Buy on Amazon

In case you missed the release of Lawrence of Arabia in a Limited Edition SteelBook that quickly sold out (Read Review), the movie has been repackaged a standard edition that arrives on February 10, 2026.

The 4-disc edition from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment includes two 4k Blu-ray discs (Part 1 & 2), a Blu-ray disc with the restored version in 1080p, and a second Blu-ray with bonus material. The combo edition also includes a code to redeem a Digital Copy.

On 4k Blu-ray Lawrence of Arabia is presented with Dolby Vision and HDR10 High Dynamic Range color. Audio is provided in Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1.

Bonus features on the Blu-ray Discs include Secrets of Arabia: Feature-Length Picture-in-Graphics Track, Peter O’Toole Revisits Lawrence of Arabia, Making of Lawrence of Arabia Documentary, Deleted Balcony Scene with Introduction by Anne V. Coates, and more (see details below).

Lawrence of Arabia 4-disc 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray edition is priced $32.99 (List: $45.99) on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Disks 1 & 2 (4k Blu-ray)

PREVIOUSLY RESTORED IN 4K FROM THE ORIGINAL CAMERA NEGATIVE BY SONY PICTURES

DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION — feature split across two 4K Blu-ray discs

Dolby Atmos + 5.1 audio

Disk 3 (Blu-ray)

4K RESTORATION OF THE FILM

5.1 audio

Secrets of Arabia: Feature-Length Picture-in-Graphics Track

Disc 4 (Blu-ray)

Peter O’Toole Revisits Lawrence of Arabia

Making of Lawrence of Arabia Documentary

Deleted Balcony Scene with Introduction by Anne V. Coates

The Lure of the Desert: Martin Scorsese on Lawrence of Arabia

A Conversation with Steven Spielberg

Wind, Sand and Star: The Making of a Classic (1963 & 1970 Versions)

Maan, Jordan: The Camels Are Cast

In Search of Lawrence

Romance of Arabia

King Hussein Visits Lawrence of Arabia Set

In Love with the Desert Documentary

Lawrence at 50: A Classic Restored

Archival Interviews Steven Spielberg on Lawrence of Arabia William Friedkin on Lawrence of Arabia Sydney Pollack on Lawrence of Arabia

New York Premiere Footage

Advertising Campaigns

Vintage Trailers & TV Spots

Lawrence of Arabia was first released on 4k Blu-ray in the Columbia Classics 4k UHD Collection Vol. 1 edition.