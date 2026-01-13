Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 Release Date & Details On 4k, Blu-ray & SteelBook

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon | Walmart

The release date and details for Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 have been revealed from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. The film premiered in digital formats for rent or purchase on December 23, 2025.

Disc editions, including 2-disc/digital combo edition, a 2-disc Limited Edition SteelBook combo edition, a single-disc Blu-ray/Digital edition, and DVD arrive on February 17, 2026.

On 4k Blu-ray and in Digital 4k UHD, is presented in 2160p (4k) resolution with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio. Subtitles are offered in English, French Canadian, and Latin American Spanish.

Bonus features include Employees of the Month: The Cast, Bringing Freddy & Friends To Life, Mangle Mahem, High-Strung, Sensory Overload: Exploring the Sets, and a code to redeem a Digital Copy from Movies Anywhere partners.

All four disc editions are available to pre-order from Amazon. (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee).

Special Features

EMPLOYEES OF THE MONTH: THE CAST – Revealing interviews and behind-the-scenes footage highlight how actors develop their roles to fill the FNAF world with new mysteries, thrilling surprises, and fan-pleasing lore.

BRINGING FREDDY & FRIENDS TO LIFE – Learn how stunt doubles and puppeteers advance animatronic terror to the next level.

MANGLE MAYHEM – Witness Mangle come to life as a nightmarish, multi-limbed monstrosity.

HIGH-STRUNG – Cast and crew reveal the multiple methods used to turn the Marionette into an eerie entity whose unique design and haunting movements are unlike any other animatronic.

SENSORY OVERLOAD: EXPLORING THE SETS – Actors join the artists behind the production design to serve up details on the Easter eggs and game inspirations lurking inside the incredible sets.

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 (2025) 4k SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Buy on Amazon

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 (2025) Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 (2025) Digital Buy/Rent Prime Video

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 (2025) DVD Buy on Amazon

Description: Description: Director Emma Tammi and writer and original franchise creator Scott Cawthon return, bringing the world a darker, more bone-chilling vision blending new characters and lore with longtime franchise favorites. The second installment of the remarkable horror phenomenon, FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY’S 2 breaks the boundaries of Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria for the first time as the nightmare enters the outside world. New animatronics shatter the line between the living and the mechanical and expand the horror while deepening the mystery.