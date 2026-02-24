Deal Alert: Star Wars: Ahsoka Season One 4k SteelBook Is 34% Off

Home4k Blu-rayDeal Alert: Star Wars: Ahsoka Season One 4k SteelBook Is 34% Off
Disney’s Star Wars: Ahsoka: The Complete First Season on 4k Blu-ray in SteelBook packaging is 34% off the list price! The 2-disc edition is on sale for only $49.99 (List: $75.99) for a limited time on Amazon.

In addition to all episodes from the first season season on two Ultra HD Blu-ray BD-100 Discs , the SteelBook edition features unique artwork from artist Attila Szarka, as well as collectors cards and new bonus features not available in digital formats. 

On 4k Blu-ray, each episode is presented in 2160p resolution at 2.39:1 aspect ratio with Dolby Vision/HDR10 and Dolby Atmos audio. Dolby Vision has not previously been available on Disney+ physical media releases as well as Disney-produced feature films.

Bonus Features

  • Ahsoka: Legacy — Join cast and crew for a look at developing Ahsoka’s live-action series.
  • Path of the Apprentice — Explore the dynamic of Anakin Skywalker and Ahsoka within the world between worlds.
  • Ghosts of the Past — Go deep with a spotlight on Ahsoka’s allies: Sabine, Hera, Ezra and Chopper.
  • Darkness Rising — Uncover the secrets of Ahsoka’s foes.
