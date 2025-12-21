Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Mimic’ Has Been Restored In 4k (Director & Theatrical Cuts)

Mimic (1997) 3-disc 4k UHD/BDx2 Kino Lorber Buy on Amazon

Guillermo del Toro’s Mimic (1997) has been remastered in 4k and now up for pre-order on 4k Blu-ray from Kino Lorber.

Mimic (1997) has finally be restored and remastered in 4k and will release on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray on February 24, 2026. The 3-disc edition with alt cover from Kino Lorber includes both the Theatrical Cuts of the film on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray, along with a bonus Blu-ray Disc.

On 4k Blu-ray, Mimic is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision/HDR10. The soundtrack is offered in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1.

The 3-disc 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray edition of Mimic is priced $44.99 (List: $59.95) on Amazon.

Description: From master mythmaker Guillermo del Toro (Pan’s Labyrinth, Hellboy, The Shape of Water) comes a “terrifying film of great elegance” (San Francisco Chronicle). Starring Mira Sorvino (Mighty Aphrodite), Jeremy Northam (The Net), Charles S. Dutton (Alien3), F. Murray Abraham (Amadeus), Giancarlo Esposito (Hannibal) and Josh Brolin (No Country for Old Men), this electrifying thriller brings the epic battle between man and nature to life when a team of scientists discover a glitch in their miracle cure. With the power to mimic and destroy its every predator and the threat of an entire city’s destruction, their creation has taken on a horrifying life of its own. The ever-growing weight of extinction on their shoulders forces the team to take matters into their own hands in this stylish hit that delivers heart-pounding thrills from beginning to end.